PlayStation India has announced its Holiday Sale 2025, bringing substantial discounts on a wide range of PS5 accessories and popular PS5 and PS4 game titles. PlayStation is offering notable price cuts across its accessory lineup, including controllers, headsets, VR, and more.

The Holiday Sale 2025 will run from 23rd December 2025 to 5th January 2026 and will be available across both online and offline authorized retailers in India, including online platforms – Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Blinkit, Zepto, and offline stores – Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Sony Center, and other authorized PlayStation retailers.

DualSense Controllers

The standard DualSense wireless controllers across multiple color options – including White, Black, Red, Grey Camo, Ice Blue, Metallic Blue, Metallic Red, Silver, and Chroma editions – are available with ₹1,500 off, bringing prices down to as low as ₹4,490 depending on the variant.

DualSense Edge

The premium DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is discounted by ₹3,000, now available at ₹15,990.

PlayStation VR2

The PS VR2 headset receives a massive ₹10,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹34,999.

Audio Accessories

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset: ₹2,000 off, now at ₹10,990

₹2,000 off, now at ₹10,990 Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds: ₹9,000 off, now at ₹9,990

PlayStation Portal

The PlayStation Portal handheld streaming device is available with a ₹2,000 discount, priced at ₹16,990.

Discounted PS5 Game Titles

Several first-party and blockbuster PS5 titles are part of the Holiday Sale, with discounts ranging from ₹500 to ₹3,100.

Some of the highlights include:

God of War Ragnarök at ₹2,099

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at ₹2,599

Horizon Zero Dawn: Remastered at ₹1,599

The Last of Us Part I Remake at ₹2,599

The Last of Us Part II Remastered at ₹2,099

Gran Turismo 7 at ₹2,599

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at ₹2,599

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at ₹1,599

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at ₹2,599

Helldivers 2 at ₹2,099

Other discounted titles include Death Stranding 2, Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, Astro Bot, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

PlyStation India Holiday Sale 2025 Dates

Sale starts: 23rd December 2025

23rd December 2025 Sale ends: 5th January 2026

Stocks may vary by retailer and region, and discounts are applicable only at authorized PlayStation sellers.