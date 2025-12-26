realme has confirmed several key specifications of the realme 16 Pro 5G ahead of its India launch scheduled for 6th January 2026. The smartphone brings notable upgrades across imaging, battery capacity, display technology, and durability, positioning it as a strong upper mid-range contender. Key specs include a 200 MP LumaColor camera, a large 7,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC, a 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED screen with 6,500 nits brightness, an IP69 rating, and more.

Camera: 200 MP LumaColor Imaging with AI Enhancements

The realme 16 Pro 5G adopts the same primary camera hardware as the higher-end Pro+ variant. It features a 200 MP LumaColor camera system based on Samsung’s flagship HP5 sensor, complete with Super OIS and full-pixel auto zoom. The camera supports 1x, 2x, and 4x lossless zoom, while portrait photography benefits from a “five golden focal length” setup covering 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x, and 4x.

The imaging system is TÜV Rheinland-certified and leverages a HyperRAW Algorithm to enhance dynamic range across lighting conditions. On the software side, realme introduces several AI-powered tools, including Vibe Master Mode with 21 portrait tones, AI Edit Genie for hairstyle and background edits, and advanced video features. The phone supports 4K HDR video recording at 1x and 2x zoom, aided by the MainTrack Algorithm for improved subject tracking.

The realme 16 Pro 5G runs on realme UI 7.0, featuring the new Flux Engine for smoother animations. It also brings NEXT AI features such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording, and Google Gemini integration. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G SoC, with the company claiming an AnTuTu score of over 9,70,000 points. Thermal performance is managed through an AirFlow VC Cooling System.

One of the biggest highlights is the 7,000 mAh Titan Battery. Despite the large capacity, realme says the device retains a slim profile. Battery management is handled by an AI Long-life Battery Chip, along with support for Super Power Saving Mode to extend endurance. The smartphone sports a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, and a claimed peak brightness of up to 6,500 nits.

Design-wise, realme continues its collaboration with renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. The new Urban Wild Design draws inspiration from natural elements and will be offered in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple color options. For durability, the device carries an IP69 rating, offering protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

Pricing and memory configurations will be announced at the official launch event. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores after launch.

