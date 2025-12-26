Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature that finally allows users to change the Gmail address linked to their Google Account, even if it ends with @gmail.com. Until now, this option was limited only to users with non-Gmail email addresses, while standard Gmail users were locked to their original address. The feature is being rolled out gradually, so it may not be visible to all users immediately.

How the New Gmail Address Change Feature Works

With the new update, users can replace their existing Gmail address while keeping their Google Account, data, and history fully intact. Key highlights include:

Old address becomes an alias: Your previous Gmail address remains linked as a secondary email and continues to receive messages.

Your previous Gmail address remains linked as a secondary email and continues to receive messages. No data loss: Emails, Drive files, Photos, messages, subscriptions, and account history remain unchanged.

Emails, Drive files, Photos, messages, subscriptions, and account history remain unchanged. Dual sign-in support: You can sign in using either the old or the new Gmail address.

You can sign in using either the old or the new Gmail address. Old email reuse: Your previous Gmail address stays reserved for your account. While it can be reused later, creating a new Google Account with it is blocked for 12 months.

Your previous Gmail address stays reserved for your account. While it can be reused later, creating a new Google Account with it is blocked for 12 months. Change limits: Each Google Account can change its Gmail address up to three times and can link up to three new Gmail addresses.

How to Change Your Gmail Address

On Computer

Visit myaccount.google.com/google-account-email and sign in.

Go to Personal Info → Google Account Email.

Click Change your Google Account email address (if available).

Enter the new Gmail address and follow the on-screen steps.

On Android

Open Google Account settings.

Tap Personal Info → Email → Google Account Email.

Select Change Google Account email address, enter the new Gmail address, and confirm.

On iPhone/iPad

Open Google Account settings via the browser or Google app.

Tap Personal Info → Email → Google Account Email.

Tap Change Google Account email address and follow the prompts.

Before changing your Gmail address, users should be aware of a few limitations:

The old Gmail address cannot be deleted and remains as a permanent alias.

Both old and new Gmail addresses can send and receive emails.

Username punctuation (such as dots) cannot be changed.

Some services may require reconfiguration – Chromebook sign-ins; “Sign in with Google” on third-party websites; Chrome Remote Desktop; certain app settings may reset, similar to signing in on a new device

Even if the account is deleted, the old Gmail address cannot be claimed by anyone else.

This update gives Gmail users long-requested flexibility to modernize or clean up their email identity without losing access to years of data. While minor adjustments may be needed across connected services, the ability to update a Gmail address without starting from scratch is a significant quality-of-life improvement.

The feature is currently rolling out in phases, so users are advised to check their Google Account settings periodically for availability.