Nothing has expanded the public rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, its latest software update based on Android 16, to more devices. The update is now rolling out to CMF Phone 1, CMF Phone 2 Pro, and Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, following its initial stable release for the Nothing Phone (3) in November.

The company confirmed the wider rollout through an official post on the Nothing Community forum. According to Nothing, OS 4.0 focuses on refining the overall user experience with visual consistency improvements, enhanced interface-level customization, and subtle interaction optimizations rather than introducing major new features.

What’s New in Nothing OS 4.0

Nothing OS 4.0 brings a set of polish-focused updates aimed at improving everyday usability, including:

Refined visual design across system elements for better consistency

Expanded customization options at the UI and home screen level

Smoother interactions and animations for daily usage

Android 16 core improvements, including performance and security enhancements

Nothing emphasizes that this update prioritizes stability, coherence, and usability over experimental or headline features.

The Nothing OS 4.0 update is being released in a phased manner:

CMF Phone 1: Public rollout has started and will expand gradually

Public rollout has started and will expand gradually CMF Phone 2 Pro: Update expected in the coming weeks

Update expected in the coming weeks Nothing Phone (3a) Lite: Rollout scheduled for early January

Nothing notes that availability may vary depending on region and rollout batch.