OPPO’s newest flagship – the OPPO Find X9 is a state-of-the-art when it comes to the top-tier segment – it brings premium camera hardware with the new Hasselblad Master Camera System, next-gen silicon-carbon battery with 7,500 mAh capacity, high-end performance with MediaTek Dimensity 9500 flagship SoC (the first phone in India), ultra-bright 120Hz AMOLED display, premium design, IP69 durability, ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the flagship smartphone in our OPPO Find X9 review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

OPPO has clearly positioned the Find X9 as a true flagship, and that intent is immediately visible the moment you pick up the device. The phone carries a clean, modern design language that balances elegance with durability, staying minimal without feeling plain. The flat-edged aluminum frame paired with a premium glass back gives the Find X9 a solid, reassuring in-hand feel while keeping the profile slim at just 7.99mm.

The symmetrical design is one of the highlights here. OPPO has managed to achieve uniform 1.15mm bezels on all sides, which not only enhances the visual symmetry but also makes the front look extremely immersive. We got the Velvet Red color, while it’s also available in two more color options – Space Black and Titanium Grey.

Durability is another strong suit with the inclusion of IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, meaning the phone is protected against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. This puts it among the most rugged premium smartphones in the high-end category. On the front, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i adds an extra layer of protection against scratches and everyday drops.

The Find X9 Series flaunts a stunning 120 Hz AMOLED display that delivers a premium visual experience across the board. The display supports 1.5K resolution (2,760 x 1,256 pixels) and uses a 6.59-inch (16.74 cm) compact display, while the sibling Find X9 Pro uses a slightly larger 6.78-inch screen.

The panel can reach an impressive 3,600 nits peak brightness, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility under sunlight. At the other end of the spectrum, it can dim all the way down to 1 nit, making it extremely comfortable for late-night usage. OPPO has also included 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, which significantly reduces flicker and helps minimize eye strain during extended viewing sessions.

The alert slider, which was present on the left side, is replaced by a snap key. It can be customized for sound profiles, app shortcuts, or AI-related functions, and integrates seamlessly with Mind Space for contextual actions. The power and volume buttons sit on the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker grille, and microphone. The IR blaster is present on the top, while the secondary microphone, which is usually seen on the top, is integrated into the earpiece. Stereo speaker output is loud, clear, and distortion-free even at high volumes.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OPPO Find X9 delivers a refined and future-ready software experience, running ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box with 5 major Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, placing it among the best in its class for long-term software support.

ColorOS 16 introduces a Light Field Design language, inspired by natural light and shadows. Subtle gradient blurs, glow effects, halo feedback, and particle animations make interactions feel more lifelike without being distracting. The Flux Home Screen adds a new level of personalization – users can dynamically resize icons, folders, and cards, reshape folder layouts, and even automatically match icon colors with the wallpaper for a cohesive look.

On the productivity front, OPPO’s AI perks are indeed useful:

AI Recording offers AI Clear Voice, real-time transcription, speaker identification, and auto-generated titles for meetings or lectures.

AI Writer can turn short prompts into structured posts, emails, or documents, summarize long text, or convert content into tables and mind maps.

AI Assistant for Notes enables modular editing, letting you move, rearrange, or format note elements with simple swipe or drag gestures.

In the Photos app, features like AI Portrait Glow, Master Cut (with speed control, crop, rotation, and 4K export), and Motion Photo Collage add creative flexibility for both photos and videos.

Snap Key & AI Mind Space

Replacing the traditional alert slider, OPPO introduces the Snap Key, a customizable hardware button that blends utility with intelligence. By default, it switches between ring, vibrate, and silent modes, but it can also be mapped to launch the camera, flashlight, translation, or Mind Space.

Mind Space is one of the standout features of the Find X9. It lets users save and organize important on-screen information, such as bookings, events, or listings, into a dedicated hub.

The key works like this:

Short press: Captures on-screen content

Captures on-screen content Long press: Adds a voice note

Adds a voice note Double Press: Opens Mind Space directly

What makes it powerful is context awareness. AI Mind Space can extract event details from images or messages and automatically add them to your calendar. With AI Search, users can find saved content using natural language queries. Integration with Google Gemini further enhances this by allowing Gemini to act on saved information – once enabled from the Gemini app settings.

OPPO has finally upgraded to an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, which is 35% faster and 33% more reliable than optical sensors, and works even with wet or oily fingers. You can register up to five fingerprints, use them for app locks and payments, customize fingerprint animations, or enable quick-launch shortcuts from the lock screen. Face unlock is also present and works reliably.

For privacy, OPPO Lock introduces advanced protection features like Call to Lock, Dual Verification, and Chip-Level Deep Lock, keeping data secure even if the device is lost. Sensitive AI processing is handled via OPPO’s Private Computing Cloud, ensuring user data remains protected and inaccessible externally.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The OPPO Find X9 is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 octa-core SoC, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. This is MediaTek’s most powerful mobile platform to date, and it firmly places the Find X9 in true flagship territory. This is the first smartphone to equip the Dimensity 9500 chip in the country. OPPO claims up to a 32% boost in CPU performance and a 33% improvement in GPU output compared to the previous generation, alongside major efficiency gains of 55% for the CPU and 42% for the GPU.

The SoC has a total of eight cores with a 1-3 -4 core configuration:

1 x ARM C1-Ultra performance cores clocked at 4.21 GHz

3 x ARM C1 premium performance cores clocked at 3.5 GHz

4 x ARM C1 Pro big cores clocked at 2.7 GHz

16 MB L3 cache (+2 MB L2)

The octa-core Dimensity 9500 is paired with the ARM Mali Drage MC12 GPU (a.k.a Mali G1 Ultra MC12) with 12 cores clocked at ~1,716 MHz, delivering strong graphical performance across gaming and visually intensive workloads. In real-world usage, the Find X9 feels consistently fast and fluid, apps open instantly, animations remain smooth, and multitasking is handled without any noticeable slowdowns. The phone remains responsive and stable in most scenarios, like editing photos, recording high-resolution videos, or juggling multiple apps in split-screen mode.

Another key component is OPPO’s Trinity Engine, co-developed to optimize real-time power distribution and workload scheduling. This system intelligently balances CPU, GPU, and system resources based on usage patterns, delivering smoother sustained performance while reducing unnecessary power draw. The result is a device that feels powerful yet efficient, even during demanding tasks.

OPPO’s performance tuning goes beyond raw silicon. The Find X9 benefits from an advanced vapor chamber cooling system sized at a super massive 32,052.5 mm², designed to dissipate heat efficiently during sustained workloads. The Find X9 combines multiple advanced cooling materials, including a redesigned vapor chamber, high-performance thermal gel, and extensive graphite layers to keep temperatures in check under sustained workloads. The vapor chamber itself has been completely re-engineered using an ultrafine 0.02mm stainless steel mesh, allowing it to be thinner while delivering noticeably improved thermal conductivity for faster and more efficient heat dissipation.

Importantly, the vapor chamber coverage extends beyond the processor to include critical components such as the camera module, helping prevent thermal throttling during demanding tasks like extended gaming sessions or 4K video recording. Even during extended gaming sessions or long periods of 4K video recording, the device maintains controlled temperatures with minimal thermal throttling. This thermal stability ensures that performance remains consistent rather than peaking briefly and dropping off under load.

The ARM Mali G1-Ultra MC12 (MP12) is a high-end GPU for smartphones and tablets. It uses 12 cores and is based on the 5th-generation GPU architecture. The Ultra variants always support ray tracing (2nd generation) and, according to ARM, should offer ray tracing performance that is twice as fast as its predecessor (Immortalis-G925). The G1-Ultra MC12 can easily exceed the performance of the Adreno 840 found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

For gaming, the Find X9 offers a solid flagship-grade experience. Popular titles like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Asphalt run smoothly at high settings, with stable frame rates and minimal stutter. The combination of the Dimensity 9500, Mali Drage MC12 GPU, efficient cooling, and the phone’s 120 Hz AMOLED display ensures fluid gameplay and responsive controls across genres. All of this is tied together by ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, which plays a significant role in delivering smooth day-to-day performance.

Connectivity is top-tier with extensive 5G band support, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, carrier aggregation, and eSIM support. You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and a comprehensive global navigation system support, including NavIC. Call quality is excellent, earpiece volume is loud, calls are stable, and AI Clear Voice effectively suppresses background noise. The stock dialer includes call recording, an AI call assistant, and multi-language AI translation.

Cameras

The OPPO Find X9 brings a truly flagship-grade imaging setup, anchored by OPPO’s Hasselblad Master Camera System and powered by the all-new LUMO Image Engine. Unlike phones that rely purely on high megapixel counts, the Find X9 focuses on sensor quality, color accuracy, and computational photography – and it shows clearly in real-world results. The phone features a triple 50 MP rear camera system, complemented by a dedicated True Color Camera, ensuring consistent color reproduction across lighting conditions.

50 MP Sony LYT-808 main camera (1/1.4-inch sensor, f/1.6 aperture, OIS): With a large sensor and 57% more light intake, the main camera delivers excellent detail, natural colors, and strong dynamic range. Daylight shots look crisp without being over-processed, and HDR kicks in reliably when needed. Thanks to OIS and the LUMO Image Engine, low-light photography is a major step up compared to previous generations, producing brighter images with noticeably reduced noise.

With a large sensor and 57% more light intake, the main camera delivers excellent detail, natural colors, and strong dynamic range. Daylight shots look crisp without being over-processed, and HDR kicks in reliably when needed. Thanks to OIS and the LUMO Image Engine, low-light photography is a major step up compared to previous generations, producing brighter images with noticeably reduced noise. 50 MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera (with autofocus): The ultra-wide camera maintains good consistency with the main sensor in terms of color science. Autofocus support allows it to double as a macro shooter, though in practice, macro shots from the main camera often look sharper and more detailed. Ultra-wide photos work well for landscapes, architecture, and group shots, with minimal edge distortion.

The ultra-wide camera maintains good consistency with the main sensor in terms of color science. Autofocus support allows it to double as a macro shooter, though in practice, macro shots from the main camera often look sharper and more detailed. Ultra-wide photos work well for landscapes, architecture, and group shots, with minimal edge distortion. 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera (1/1.95-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, 3x optical zoom, OIS): The 3x periscope telephoto adds versatility for portraits and zoom photography. Images at 3x are sharp and detailed, and even at higher zoom levels – up to around 30x – results remain usable thanks to OPPO’s computational processing. While the camera supports zooming up to 120x, detail naturally drops off at extreme levels, making those ranges more suitable for occasional use rather than critical shots. However, the image processing and AI take care of the highly zoomed image, adding crispness, smoothness, and clarity, reducing the noise and blur.

True Color Camera (multi-spectral sensor)

This dedicated spectral sensor measures ambient light accurately and feeds that data into the imaging pipeline. The result is more consistent skin tones and realistic colors across different lighting environments – a key strength of the Hasselblad partnership.

On the front, the Find X9 gets a 32 MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera (1/2.74-inch sensor, f/2.4 aperture). Selfies come out sharp and well-exposed, even indoors or at night. Portrait selfies have good edge detection and pleasing background blur, and the camera performs reliably for video calls and vlogging.

All cameras are powered by OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine, which brings several tangible benefits:

Improved clarity and dynamic range

Automatic switching between full-resolution and optimized lower-resolution modes

Up to 50% lower CPU and power consumption during image processing

Support for 4K Motion Photos, allowing users to extract high-resolution stills directly from video clips

Portrait photography is particularly strong. The Find X9 handles 1x, 2x, 3x, and 6x portraits very well, with accurate subject separation and natural-looking bokeh. Skin tones remain realistic, and edge detection is consistent even in complex scenes. Low-light portraits are clear with less noise and better subject exposure.

Video is another major strength of the Find X9. The phone supports:

4K at 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR video recording on rear cameras

4K at 60 fps video recording on the front camera

LOG video recording with ACES certification for professional color grading

Concert-ready Stage Mode for challenging lighting environments

OIS + EIS working together for stable handheld footage

Slow-motion options include 4K at 120 fps, 1080p at 240 fps, and 720p up to 480 fps. Portrait video recording is now available in 4K at 30 fps from both the front and rear cameras, which is a welcome upgrade for creators. The camera app includes a bunch of modes and camera perks like Hasselblad Ultra-Clear mode, Underwater mode, Long Exposure, Master mode, Pro Video, Dual-View Video, Action mode, Slo-Mo, Portrait, Night, among others.

Overall, the OPPO Find X9 delivers a well-rounded, camera-centric flagship experience. It may not chase extreme zoom numbers like the Pro model, but its balanced triple-camera setup, excellent low-light performance, accurate colors, and robust video tools make it one of the most capable imaging phones in its segment. For users who care about photography, videography, and consistent real-world results, the Find X9’s camera system truly lives up to its flagship positioning.

Camera samples have been shared below to showcase real-world performance.

OPPO Find X9 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery life is one of the standout strengths of the OPPO Find X9, and it’s clear that OPPO has taken a forward-looking approach to both capacity and long-term durability. The phone packs a huge 7,025 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery, which is impressive given the device’s slim 7.99mm profile.

The battery uses a silicon-carbon anode with 15% silicon content, enabling significantly higher energy density compared to traditional lithium-ion cells. In practical terms, this translates to longer screen-on time and better endurance across everyday usage. Tasks like social media browsing, messaging, video streaming, photography, and navigation barely drain the battery, thanks to the efficiency of the 3nm chip and the power optimizations built into ColorOS 16.

In day-to-day use, the Find X9 easily delivers all-day battery life with plenty of headroom, even for heavy users. More demanding activities such as extended gaming sessions, high-brightness outdoor usage, and 4K video recording remain well within its comfort zone, without the constant need to reach for a charger. OPPO also claims that the battery is engineered for longevity, with up to 80% capacity retention after five years.

The Find X9 supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired fast charging, capable of charging up to 50% in less than 30 minutes and fully 100% in under an hour. For users who prefer cable-free convenience, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging is also supported, which remains among the fastest wireless charging solutions available today. Additionally, 10W reverse wireless charging lets the phone double as a power source for accessories like earbuds or another smartphone in emergencies.

Overall, the OPPO Find X9 strikes an excellent balance between capacity, efficiency, charging speed, and long-term durability. With its large silicon-carbon battery, fast wired and wireless charging options, and a clear focus on battery health over years of use, it stands out as a reliable all-day (and beyond), companion for power users and heavy multitaskers alike.

Verdict – OPPO Find X9 Review

The OPPO Find X9 strikes a fine balance between power, endurance, imaging, and refined design, making it one of the most compelling compact flagships in its class. At its core, Dimensity 9500 offers top-tier blazing-fast performance with excellent efficiency, ensuring smooth multitasking, sustained gaming, and reliable thermal control. Backing this is an outstanding 7,025 mAh silicon-carbon battery combined with added traits like 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The 50 MP Hasselblad Master Camera System, powered by the LUMO Image Engine, delivers consistent, natural-looking photos across focal lengths, excellent low-light performance, and professional-grade video features such as 4K at 120 fps Dolby Vision HDR, LOG recording with ACES certification, and 4K portrait video. On the software side, ColorOS 16 delivers a smooth, visually refined interface with meaningful AI-driven productivity features, strong cross-device integration, and long-term peace of mind with 5 Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Design and durability are equally impressive. The phone feels premium and solid with its flat-edged aluminum frame, glass back, ultra-slim bezels, and a stunning 120 Hz bright AMOLED. Add IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings and Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and you get a device that’s not just elegant, but tough.

Overall, it represents a clear step forward for the Find X Series and is highly recommended if you’re looking for a flagship that offers top-tier performance, exceptional battery life, excellent cameras, and premium durability – all in a relatively compact and refined form factor. The price starts at ₹74,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model with an ongoing 10% instant discount and additional offers.

Where To Buy – OPPO Find X9

The price for the OPPO Find X9 is ₹74,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹84,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, and is available on OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline partners. The launch offers include 180-Day Hardware Defect Replacement till 31st December, up to 10% instant cashback, up to 24 Months Zero Down Payment, 10% Exchange Bonus, Google AI Pro 3-Month Trial (redeem by 1st August 2026), Jio benefits worth ₹2,250 for new postpaid users, and ₹2,000 flight discount via Paytm Flights.

Price (Find X9): ₹74,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹84,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹74,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹84,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline partners.

OPPO India online store, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline partners. Offers: 180-Day Hardware Defect Replacement till 31st December 2025, up to 10% instant cashback, up to 24 Months Zero Down Payment, 10% Exchange Bonus, Google AI Pro 3-Month Trial (redeem by 1st August 2026), Jio benefits worth ₹2,250 for new postpaid users, ₹2,000 flight discount via Paytm Flights

Get OPPO Find X9 on OPPO.com/in

Get OPPO Find X9 Pro on OPPO.com/in