Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of “Airtel Cartoon Network Classics,” a new value-added entertainment service introduced in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. The service is exclusively available on Airtel Digital TV and offers subscribers access to a curated library of classic animated shows from Cartoon Network.

Airtel Cartoon Network Classics focuses on popular animated franchises from the 1990s and 2000s, bringing back timeless shows that defined an era of television. The content lineup includes:

Tom and Jerry

The Flintstones

Looney Tunes

Scooby-Doo

Johnny Bravo

The channel is positioned to appeal to nostalgic adult viewers while also introducing younger audiences to iconic animated characters. Airtel confirmed that the channel is ad-free, ensuring uninterrupted viewing.

The new service is available to Airtel Digital TV users with the following details:

Channel Number: 445

445 Subscription Price: ₹59 per month

₹59 per month Languages: English and Hindi

Airtel Cartoon Network Classics works across connected set-top boxes (including Xstream and IPTV) as well as standard HD and SD boxes, with no additional hardware upgrades required.

Airtel stated that the partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery aligns with its strategy to expand its value-added entertainment offerings. By securing exclusive access to classic content libraries, Airtel aims to strengthen its position in family-oriented and nostalgia-driven entertainment on linear TV platforms.

Subscribers can activate Airtel Cartoon Network Classics using any of the following methods:

Through the set-top box interface

By giving a missed call to the designated activation number

Via the Airtel Thanks app

Once activated, access to the channel is enabled immediately.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, DTH-Business Head, Airtel said, “Airtel Cartoon Network Classics adds a unique entertainment layer to our portfolio and offers customers a chance to reconnect with iconic stories and characters that are loved even today. We are pleased to make this channel available to all our DTH & IPTV users and look forward to bringing more such curated experiences to our customers.”

Talking about the collaboration, Arjun Nohwar, Managing Director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “Cartoon Network Classics celebrates the enduring legacy of characters and stories that have entertained audiences worldwide for generations. At Warner Bros. Discovery, our focus is on keeping these stories accessible and relevant for today’s audiences. Through our collaboration with Airtel, we are pleased to bring these iconic favourites to Indian screens in a new and accessible format, enabling fans to reconnect with cherished childhood memories while introducing a new generation to the original cartoons that helped shape global pop culture.”