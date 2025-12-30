WhatsApp has rolled out a new set of New Year 2026–themed features as the messaging platform prepares for its busiest day of the year. The New Year period consistently sees a surge in global activity, with users relying on WhatsApp to exchange greetings, make voice and video calls, and coordinate celebrations across time zones.

According to WhatsApp, the platform handles over 100 billion messages and nearly 2 billion calls on an average day. Usage during the 24-hour New Year window regularly surpasses these figures, making it the most active day on the service each year.

What’s New for New Year 2026 on WhatsApp

To celebrate the arrival of 2026, WhatsApp has introduced several festive features that will be available for a limited time during the holiday period:

2026 Sticker Pack: A dedicated New Year-themed sticker pack is now available, allowing users to share festive greetings in personal and group chats.

A dedicated New Year-themed sticker pack is now available, allowing users to share festive greetings in personal and group chats. Video Call Effects: During video calls, users can apply visual effects such as fireworks, confetti, and star animations by tapping the effects icon.

During video calls, users can apply visual effects such as fireworks, confetti, and star animations by tapping the effects icon. Animated Confetti Reactions: Special animated reactions appear when users react to messages using the confetti emoji.

Special animated reactions appear when users react to messages using the confetti emoji. Animated Stickers in Status: WhatsApp is introducing animated stickers in Status updates for the first time, including a special 2026 layout with an animated sticker.

Group Chat Tools for New Year Planning

Alongside the festive features, WhatsApp highlighted several built-in tools that can help users plan New Year’s events more effectively:

Event creation and pinning: Create events in group chats, pin them for visibility, collect RSVPs, and share updates.

Create events in group chats, pin them for visibility, collect RSVPs, and share updates. Polls: Quickly decide on food, drinks, destinations, or activities.

Quickly decide on food, drinks, destinations, or activities. Live location sharing: Help participants navigate to venues and confirm safe arrivals or returns.

Help participants navigate to venues and confirm safe arrivals or returns. Voice and video notes: Share moments or messages with friends and family who can’t attend in person.

The New Year 2026 sticker pack, video call effects, animated reactions, and animated Status stickers are available now on WhatsApp and will remain accessible throughout the holiday period.