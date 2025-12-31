Last month, OnePlus 15 entered the market, but early leaks are already shedding light on what’s next for the brand’s flagship lineup. According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), the upcoming OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 200 MP camera sensor, marking a significant leap in OnePlus’ imaging hardware.

Interestingly, the leak suggests that OnePlus will continue its close hardware alignment with OPPO’s premium devices. DCS claims that the OnePlus 16 and the OPPO Find N6 will share the same camera hardware for both the main and telephoto sensors. This strategy mirrors previous generations, where OPPO and OnePlus flagships launched with nearly identical imaging setups.

For context, the OPPO Find N5 and OnePlus 15 both shipped with a 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera and a 50 MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens, delivering consistent imaging performance across both brands. If the latest information holds true, the OnePlus 16 could adopt a 200 MP primary or telephoto sensor, potentially bringing higher-resolution photography, improved zoom capabilities, and more advanced computational imaging to the series.

The mention of OPPO Find N6 is also notable, as it has been tipped separately to debut with a 200 MP telephoto camera, hinting that OnePlus may finally make a big jump in high-resolution zoom photography – an area where previous models have been more conservative.

As per current expectations, the OnePlus 16 is likely to launch around October 2026, which means there is still ample time for specifications to evolve. More details around the chipset, display, battery, and software are expected to surface closer to launch.

For now, this leak strongly indicates that OnePlus is gearing up for its biggest camera upgrade yet, signaling a renewed focus on flagship-grade imaging in the next generation.