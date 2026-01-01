vivo V70, the successor to the vivo V60, appears to be edging closer to launch as it has now surfaced on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification database. The latest regulatory sighting adds to a growing list of certifications, suggesting that vivo may be preparing for an imminent global rollout, although the company has yet to make an official announcement.

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, a vivo smartphone carrying the model number V2538 has received approval from Singapore’s IMDA. While the listing does not explicitly mention the device’s marketing name, the model number is believed to correspond to the upcoming vivo V70.

The IMDA certification confirms key connectivity features, including 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, indicating that the smartphone will offer comprehensive wireless support. This aligns with earlier sightings of the device on the US FCC database, which also hinted at Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

Previous reports suggest that the vivo V70 could ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The device is also expected to be available in at least a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage configuration, though vivo has not officially confirmed these details.

The smartphone has reportedly appeared on Geekbench, shedding light on its performance credentials. The listing indicated single-core and multi-core scores of 1,235 and 3,920, respectively. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, featuring an octa-core CPU configuration with a peak clock speed of 2.8 GHz, paired with an Adreno 722 GPU. The benchmarked variant reportedly featured 8 GB of RAM.

The vivo V70 is expected to succeed the vivo V60, which launched in India in August at a starting price of ₹36,999. The vivo V60 featured a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a triple rear camera setup with Carl ZEISS optics.

While vivo has yet to confirm the launch timeline or specifications of the vivo V70, its appearance across multiple certification platforms strongly suggests that an official announcement could be just around the corner. More details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.