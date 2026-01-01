MediaTek has introduced its new mid-range 5G SoC – MediaTek Dimensity 7100, designed to deliver improved efficiency, balanced performance, and support for modern smartphone hardware. The new SoC has appeared on MediaTek’s official product page, marking its entry into the company’s expanding Dimensity lineup. While no smartphone brand has yet announced a device powered by the Dimensity 7100, it is clearly positioned for upcoming mid-range 5G smartphones.

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 – Architecture, Performance, & Features

The Dimensity 7100 is manufactured using a 6nm process, focusing on better power efficiency during multitasking, app usage, and multimedia playback. It features an octa-core CPU configuration consisting of:

4 x ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores running at up to 2.0 GHz

ARM Mali-G610 GPU for gaming and graphics processing

The ARM Mali-G610 GPU is claimed to deliver around an 8% performance uplift compared to the GPU used in the Dimensity 7050 Series. This should translate into smoother visuals and improved gaming performance in supported devices. On the memory and storage front, the Dimensity 7100 supports LPDDR5 RAM with speeds up to 5,500 Mbps, and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 7100 integrates a 3GPP Release-16 5G modem, capable of peak download speeds of up to 3.3 Gbps. The modem also supports MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+, a power-saving technology aimed at reducing battery drain during extended 5G usage. In addition to 5G, the chipset supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, enabling faster wireless connectivity and improved stability across compatible devices.

For imaging, the chip can handle camera sensors of up to 200 MP, along with advanced imaging features depending on device implementation. Display capabilities include support for up to 120 Hz refresh rates, 10-bit colour depth, and HDR video playback, enabling smoother animations, richer colors, and a more immersive viewing experience.

MediaTek highlights that the Dimensity 7100 delivers improved power efficiency across everyday usage scenarios compared to its predecessors, particularly during multimedia playback and 5G connectivity. With its modern CPU cores, capable GPU, and updated connectivity standards, the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 is expected to power the next wave of competitive mid-range 5G smartphones once OEMs begin adopting the chipset.