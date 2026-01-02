Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the nationwide rollout of its Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service, marking a key milestone in the state-owned telecom operator’s network modernisation efforts. The rollout, which coincides with the New Year, confirms that Wi-Fi Calling is now active for BSNL customers across all telecom circles in India.

With VoWiFi enabled, BSNL subscribers can make and receive voice calls and send messages using a Wi-Fi connection instead of relying solely on cellular networks. This is particularly beneficial in areas where mobile signals are weak or inconsistent, including:

Basements and underground spaces

Large buildings with heavy structural interference

Offices and residential complexes

Remote or rural locations with limited tower coverage

The service ensures uninterrupted communication as long as a stable Wi-Fi network is available.

BSNL stated that its VoWiFi service is built on an IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem)-based platform, enabling seamless handover between Wi-Fi and cellular networks. This ensures that calls can continue smoothly when users move between Wi-Fi coverage and mobile signal areas.

Importantly, the feature is integrated directly into the user’s existing mobile number and native phone dialer. Subscribers do not need to install any third-party applications or create separate accounts to use the service.

BSNL highlighted that VoWiFi plays a crucial role in extending reliable voice connectivity to rural and remote regions, where mobile coverage can be patchy but broadband access, such as BSNL Bharat Fiber or other Wi-Fi services, is available. The company also noted that VoWiFi can help reduce congestion on traditional cellular networks, improving overall call quality.

The VoWiFi service is available at no additional cost to BSNL subscribers. To use the feature, customers need a compatible smartphone and must manually enable Wi-Fi Calling by following these steps:

Open Settings on the smartphone

Go to Network/Connections

Enable Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi)

For device compatibility details or assistance, BSNL customers can visit the nearest customer service centre or contact the helpline at 1800-1503.