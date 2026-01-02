After teasers, OPPO India has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming OPPO Reno15 Series in India. The new lineup will be unveiled on 8th January 2026 at 12 PM, marking the arrival of OPPO’s next-generation Reno smartphones in the country. The lineup succeeds the OPPO Reno14 Series and comes with a refreshed design language, a new compact flagship option, and enhanced durability. The OPPO Reno15 Series will consist of three smartphones – OPPO Reno15 Pro, OPPO Reno15, and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini (new addition). The Reno15 Pro Mini marks a strategic shift for OPPO, catering to users who prefer a compact smartphone without compromising on premium features and build quality.

OPPO has revealed detailed camera specifications for the Reno15 Series, highlighting a major leap in mobile photography and videography. The lineup is positioned as a photography-focused series with high-resolution hardware and advanced AI-driven imaging tools.

200 MP Ultra-Clear Camera for Pro Models

The flagship Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G are equipped with a 200 MP Ultra-Clear primary camera, designed to preserve image detail even after heavy cropping or reframing. Supporting the main sensor is a versatile camera system:

50 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with 3.5x optical zoom (~85mm) for natural background compression and bokeh.

50 MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 100° FoV (Field of View), optimized with “Golden Ultra-Wide Portrait” algorithms to minimize facial distortion in group shots.

Ultra-Clear Group Photo processing to enhance sharpness and lighting consistency for faces at different depths.

PureTone Technology and AI Editor 3.0

A key highlight of the Reno15 Series is PureTone Technology, which analyzes environmental lighting and textures instead of aggressively isolating subjects. OPPO says the system is tuned specifically for diverse Indian skin tones, ensuring accurate and consistent color reproduction across indoor and outdoor conditions.

The new AI Editor 3.0 introduces several creative tools, including:

AI Portrait Glow with Studio, Rim, and Natural lighting styles.

AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo for converting motion shots into stabilized slow-motion clips.

Popout, which isolates subjects to create depth-focused, social-media-ready visuals.

Cinematic 4K Video and Stabilization

For video creators, the Reno15 Pro models support 4K HDR video recording at 60 fps across all cameras, including front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This ensures consistent color and exposure when switching focal lengths mid-recording.

The main camera also features a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) system for improved dynamic range and reduced noise in low light. Stability is handled by Ultra-Steady Video, combining EIS 2.0 and OIS on the primary and telephoto cameras. Additional vlogging tools include seamless front-to-rear camera switching, Dual-View Video, and Multi-Output Capture for shooting photos while recording video.

Standard OPPO Reno15 5G Camera Setup

The OPPO Reno15 5G brings many of the series’ AI features at a more accessible level, featuring:

50 MP Ultra-Clear main camera

50 MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens

50 MP ultra-wide selfie camera paired with an 8 MP rear ultra-wide sensor

Video Editing 2.0, offering on-device trims, transitions, and beat-synced edits

OPPO Reno15 Series: HoloFusion Design and Dynamic Stellar Ring

A key highlight of the Reno15 Series is the debut of HoloFusion Technology, a new design innovation that creates a three-dimensional layered visual effect on a one-piece sculpted glass back. The rear design is further enhanced by OPPO’s Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, a square-ring camera module that forms a subtle halo effect under direct light while blending seamlessly into the rear panel.

OPPO has confirmed that all three models will feature AMOLED displays with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 10-bit color depth, ensuring smooth visuals and power efficiency.

Reno15 Pro: 6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.15mm bezels, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.15mm bezels, 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness. Reno15: 6.59-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 1,200 nits brightness in HBM mode.

6.59-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim bezels, 93.4% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and up to 1,200 nits brightness in HBM mode. Reno15 Pro Mini: 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 1.6mm bezels, 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 7i / AGC DT-STAR D+ protection, and up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

All-Round Armour Body and Durability

To improve durability, OPPO has equipped the Reno15 Series with its All-Round Armour Body, built around two key innovations:

Sponge Bionic Cushioning, inspired by the shock-absorbing structure of sea sponges, designed to reduce impact damage from drops.

Aerospace-grade aluminium frame, offering up to 200% higher yield strength than plastic frames and improving overall drop resistance by 36%.

The series also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, offering protection against dust, water immersion (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes), and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. OPPO has also platinum-coated the charging ports to reduce corrosion over time.

The Reno15 Series draws inspiration from natural elements for its color palette:

Reno15 Pro: Sunset Gold (liquid gold effect) and Cocoa Brown

Sunset Gold (liquid gold effect) and Cocoa Brown Reno15: Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue

Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue Reno15 Pro Mini: Cocoa Brown and Glacier White with a 3D ribbon pattern

Despite the added durability, the phones retain slim profiles. The Reno15 Pro measures 7.65mm, the Reno15 Pro Mini weighs 187g, and the standard Reno15 ranges between 7.77mm and 7.89mm, depending on the finish.

Earlier reports suggest that the Reno15 Pro Mini for global markets, including India, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, unlike the Chinese variant, which uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

OPPO has also announced a ₹99 Privilege Pack for the Reno15 Series 5G, which includes a 50% discount on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, and a 180-day hardware defect replacement coupon with purchase after launch.

The OPPO Reno15 Series will go on sale in India on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and offline retail outlets after its launch on 8th January 2026. More details on pricing and full availability will be announced at launch.

