Ahead of its official India launch on 8th January 2026, OPPO has revealed detailed camera specifications for the Reno15 Series, highlighting a major leap in mobile photography and videography. The lineup, which includes the OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G, Reno15 Pro Mini 5G, and the standard Reno15 5G, is positioned as a photography-focused series with high-resolution hardware and advanced AI-driven imaging tools.

200 MP Ultra-Clear Camera for Pro Models

The flagship Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G are equipped with a 200 MP Ultra-Clear primary camera, designed to preserve image detail even after heavy cropping or reframing:

200 MP Ultra-Clear primary camera on the rear side

50 MP Telephoto Portrait Camera with 3.5x optical zoom (~85mm) for natural background compression and bokeh.

50 MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 100° FoV (Field of View), optimized with “Golden Ultra-Wide Portrait” algorithms to minimize facial distortion in group shots.

Ultra-Clear Group Photo processing to enhance sharpness and lighting consistency for faces at different depths.

PureTone Technology and AI Editor 3.0

A key highlight of the Reno15 Series is PureTone Technology, which analyzes environmental lighting and textures instead of aggressively isolating subjects. The new AI Editor 3.0 introduces several creative tools, including:

AI Portrait Glow with Studio, Rim, and Natural lighting styles.

AI Motion Photo Slow-Mo for converting motion shots into stabilized slow-motion clips.

Popout, which isolates subjects to create depth-focused, social-media-ready visuals.

OPPO says the system is tuned specifically for diverse Indian skin tones, ensuring accurate and consistent color reproduction across indoor and outdoor conditions.

For video creators, the Reno15 Pro models support 4K HDR video recording at 60 fps across all cameras, including front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This ensures consistent color and exposure when switching focal lengths mid-recording.

The main camera also features a Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) system for improved dynamic range and reduced noise in low light. Stability is handled by Ultra-Steady Video, combining EIS 2.0 and OIS on the primary and telephoto cameras. Additional vlogging tools include seamless front-to-rear camera switching, Dual-View Video, and Multi-Output Capture for shooting photos while recording video.

The OPPO Reno15 5G uses a 50 MP main camera instead. It brings many of the series’ AI features at the 50 MP level:

50 MP Ultra-Clear main camera

50 MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens

50 MP ultra-wide selfie camera paired with an 8 MP rear ultra-wide sensor

Video Editing 2.0, offering on-device trims, transitions, and beat-synced edits

The OPPO Reno15 Series will go on sale in India on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and offline retail outlets after its launch on 8th January 2026. More details on pricing and full availability will be announced at launch.

Know More About OPPO Reno15 Series on OPPO.com/in

OPPO Reno14 5G Hands-on and First Impressions