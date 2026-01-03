The iQOO 15R has surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG certification database, strongly indicating that its official debut could be just around the corner. The listing confirms the device’s name and model number, while also aligning with earlier reports suggesting the handset may arrive as a rebranded version of the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo.

An unannounced iQOO smartphone carrying the model number I2508 has been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website. Certification listings like this typically appear close to a product’s launch, making this a key milestone for the iQOO 15R. While the database entry does not disclose detailed hardware specifications, it officially confirms the iQOO 15R moniker for the first time.

Interestingly, the same model number had earlier appeared on the IMEI database under the name iQOO Neo 11, reportedly intended for both Indian and global markets. The latest Bluetooth SIG listing now suggests that the device will instead be marketed as the iQOO 15R.

According to a report by TechOutlook, the iQOO 15R is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is yet to be launched in China. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, the same processor used in devices such as the OnePlus Ace 6T in China and the OnePlus 15R in global markets.

Internally codenamed “The Battle Spirit”, the iQOO 15R is said to feature:

A 6.59-inch display

A 200 MP “ultra-clear” primary rear camera

Metal frame with a glass back panel and rounded corners

IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

An ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication

While iQOO has yet to officially confirm the device or its launch timeline, the appearance of the iQOO 15R on the Bluetooth SIG database suggests that an announcement could be imminent. More details regarding specifications, pricing, and regional availability are expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the launch draws closer.