OPPO’s next gaming-focused smartphone, believed to be the OPPO K15 Turbo Pro, has surfaced in fresh leaks, hinting at a notable change in processor strategy. According to new information, the device may debut with a previously unannounced MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 that was tipped earlier.

The leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, who claims that the high-end K Turbo model will continue OPPO’s focus on gaming-centric hardware. Despite the possible chipset switch, several core features are expected to remain unchanged, including a 6.78-inch flat LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 50 MP primary rear camera, a large-capacity battery, and a built-in active cooling fan.

Interestingly, the tipster also suggests that OPPO may expand its active cooling fan technology to more affordable models in the future, potentially making advanced thermal management more accessible across different price segments.

This new claim differs from an earlier report by the same source, which suggested that the OPPO K15 Turbo Pro would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. While display specifications, rounded corners, dust and water resistance, and active cooling support remain consistent across leaks, the battery capacity is now tipped to be 8,000 mAh or higher, marking a significant jump over its predecessor.

There is also speculation that MediaTek could introduce multiple variants of its upcoming flagship chipset, including Dimensity 9500e and 9500s, which could potentially create confusion if brands do not clearly position them in terms of performance tiers.

For context, OPPO’s K Turbo lineup is already known for aggressive cooling solutions. The OPPO K13 Turbo Pro, launched in India in August, was among the first smartphones to feature built-in fan units and air ducts for active cooling. It starts at ₹37,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

The K13 Turbo Pro features a 6.80-inch AMOLED 1.5K display, a 50 MP dual rear camera setup, a 16 MP front camera, a 7,000mm² vapour chamber, 80W fast charging, bypass charging, and IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance ratings.

With mixed reports now emerging around the chipset choice, more clarity on the Oppo K15 Turbo Pro is expected closer to its official launch.