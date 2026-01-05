Portronics has expanded its home entertainment portfolio in India with the launch of the Beem 560 Smart LED projector. The new projector is Netflix certified and is aimed at users looking for a compact, all-in-one projection solution for bedrooms, living rooms, and shared spaces. Key highlights include 100-inch projection, native Full HD resolution, auto keystone, built-in speaker, and more. Last year, Portronics launched its Beem 540 smart Android LED projector at ₹7,999.

The Portronics Beem 560 features a 5300-lumen LED light source and supports Full HD 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080). It can project visuals up to 100 inches in size, making it suitable for movies, streaming content, presentations, and casual gaming. To simplify setup, the projector comes with autofocus and auto keystone correction, along with an adjustable tilt-angle design that allows placement on tabletops, shelves, or bedside units.

Running on a built-in Android operating system, the Beem 560 provides direct access to popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video without the need for an external streaming device. It also supports wireless screen mirroring from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, making it easy to share content across devices.

In terms of connectivity, the projector offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, along with physical ports including USB, HDMI, and AUX. Audio is handled by an integrated 3W speaker, while Bluetooth support allows users to connect external speakers or headphones for an enhanced sound experience.

The Portronics Beem 560 comes in a compact white design and is backed by a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty. It is priced at ₹14,499 and is available for purchase through the Portronics official website, major online platforms such as Amazon.in, and offline retail stores across India.

Portronics Beem 560 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,499

₹14,499 Availability: Portronics official website, Amazon.in, and leading offline retail outlets across India

Portronics official website, Amazon.in, and leading offline retail outlets across India Offers: 3 months no-cost EMI

