OPPO India has launched the OPPO A6 Pro 5G in India, the successor to last year’s OPPO A5 Pro 5G. Positioned as a durable mid-range smartphone, the new A-series device focuses on long battery life, fast charging, and enhanced water and dust resistance. Features and highlights include a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP camera, 120 Hz display, and more.

One of the key highlights of the OPPO A6 Pro 5G is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and reverse wired charging. OPPO claims the phone is designed for long-term use, promising up to five years of durability.

The phone stands out in its segment with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, allowing it to withstand dust, full water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets at temperatures of up to 80°C. The OPPO A6 Pro 5G comes in Cappuccino Brown and Aurora Gold color options.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, built on a 6nm process, paired with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. OPPO says the phone is equipped with a 3,900 mm² vapor chamber cooling system to ensure stable performance during extended gaming and heavy usage.

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits. Despite being an LCD panel, the high refresh rate aims to deliver smoother scrolling and animations.

On the camera front, the OPPO A6 Pro 5G sports a 50 MP primary rear camera along with a 2 MP monochrome sensor, while the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The device runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 out of the box.

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G starts at ₹21,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, while the 8 GB + 256 GB model is priced at ₹23,999. The smartphone is available starting today via Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, the OPPO online store, and offline retail outlets. The launch offers up to 10% instant bank discount (up to ₹2,000) and no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months.

