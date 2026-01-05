After a long wait, CMF has officially confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro and the CMF Watch 3 Pro will be launching in India soon. Both products were introduced globally last year and mark key additions to CMF’s growing ecosystem of audio and wearable devices.

The CMF Headphone Pro, unveiled in September last year, is the brand’s first over-ear headphone. It is designed for long and uninterrupted listening sessions, featuring large 40mm dynamic drivers and support for the LDAC audio codec for high-quality wireless audio. The headphones offer up to 40dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and deliver impressive battery life – up to 100 hours of playback with ANC turned off, and up to 50 hours with ANC enabled.

For controls, the CMF Headphone Pro uses a combination of Roller, Slider, and Button inputs, allowing users to adjust volume, playback, and noise cancellation modes intuitively. The headphones also carry an IPX2 rating, offering basic splash resistance for everyday use.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro, introduced globally in July last year, is described by the company as its most advanced smartwatch to date. Unlike its predecessor, the Watch 3 Pro drops the interchangeable bezel design, opting instead for a more streamlined build. Key upgrades include a new 4-channel heart rate sensor for improved tracking accuracy, enhanced sleep monitoring, and dual-band GPS for more precise outdoor activity tracking.

The smartwatch also introduces AI-powered running guidance, real-time coaching, and personalised recovery tips, positioning it as a more fitness-focused wearable compared to earlier CMF offerings.

CMF has not yet revealed the exact launch timeline, pricing, or availability details for India. The company stated that more information regarding the India launch of the CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will be announced soon.