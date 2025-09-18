Nothing has confirmed the launch of the CMF Headphone Pro, the first over-ear headphones in its CMF lineup. The product will debut on September 29, following the recent release of the Nothing Headphone (1).

A teaser video released by the company showcases key elements of the upcoming Nothing Headphone Pro:

Scroll Wheel: For intuitive volume adjustment.

For intuitive volume adjustment. Controls: Power button with LED indicator light.

Power button with LED indicator light. Design: Foam-padded ear cups, mesh interiors marked “L” and “R.”

Foam-padded ear cups, mesh interiors marked “L” and “R.” ANC Option: Possible slider or dedicated switch for Active Noise Cancellation.

The “Pro” branding suggests a premium positioning, while the tagline “Remix Everything” hints at features such as sound customization, adaptive ANC, or AI-driven audio tuning.

Details on pricing and full specifications remain under wraps, but Nothing is expected to reveal more ahead of launch. The CMF Headphone Pro will mark CMF’s first step into the premium audio category.