Cellecor has announced the launch of the COMET CBS-05 Pro wireless Bluetooth speaker, blending retro-classic aesthetics with a minimalist modern design. The new speaker is targeted at users seeking a balance between style and high-performance sound. The key highlights include 80W sound with a single driver + dual tweeters, a 4,000 mAh battery with up to 10 hours of playback, fabric exterior with a retro-modern design, a 3.5mm AUX input, 6.35mm mic input, TWS pairing, and more.

The Cellecor COMET CBS-05 Pro comes with an elegant fabric exterior, blending retro charm with a modern minimalist design. It’s crafted for users who appreciate both aesthetics and performance. In terms of sound, the speaker delivers 80W output powered by dual tweeters and a single driver, ensuring crisp and detailed audio across different ranges.

The device is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery delivering up to 10 hours of continuous playback and supports Type-C fast charging. For connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.3, along with support for USB drives, SD cards, and a 3.5mm AUX input, giving users multiple ways to enjoy their music.

Additionally, the speaker comes with a 6.35mm wired microphone input, making it suitable for karaoke sessions and small gatherings. Other notable features include TWS pairing support for a stereo setup and simple button controls for effortless operation.

COMET CBS-05 Pro Specifications & Features

Design: Elegant fabric exterior with a retro-modern appeal

Elegant fabric exterior with a retro-modern appeal Drivers: 80W single driver with dual tweeters

80W single driver with dual tweeters Connectivity & Features: Bluetooth 5.3, USB drive, SD card, and 3.5mm AUX input, 6.35mm wired mic input for karaoke sessions, TWS pairing support, button controls

Bluetooth 5.3, USB drive, SD card, and 3.5mm AUX input, 6.35mm wired mic input for karaoke sessions, TWS pairing support, button controls Battery: 4,000 mAh, up to 10 hours of music playback, USB Type-C fast charging

4,000 mAh, up to 10 hours of music playback, USB Type-C fast charging Warranty: 1 year

Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Cellecor Gadgets Limited, said, “COMET is crafted for those who value style and substance in equal measure. With its premium fabric design, dual tweeter and single driver acoustic system, and wireless connectivity, it is not just a speaker but a lifestyle choice, ideal for cozy evenings, elegant gatherings, or even turning any space into your personal karaoke stage.”

The Cellecor COMET CBS-05 Pro is priced at ₹5,499 and is available on Cellecor’s official website, retail stores, and authorized partners.

Cellecor COMET CBS-05 Pro Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹5,499

₹5,499 Availability: Cellecor’s official website, retail stores, and authorized partners.

Get COMET CBS-05 Pro on Cellecor.com