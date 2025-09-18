London-based tech company Nothing has announced Nothing OS 4.0, the latest operating system for Nothing and CMF-branded devices, and also the successor to Nothing OS 3.0. The new operating skin brings enhanced customization, improved performance, and AI-driven tools, with highlights such as Extra Dark Mode and an AI usage dashboard.

Nothing OS 4.0 introduces a reimagined lock screen clock and a detailed AI usage dashboard, which aims to give users more control over their digital habits. Within the Settings app, users can track daily and weekly usage trends, view which large language models (LLMs) are most active, and even drill down into specific model activity.

The Extra Dark Mode is designed to reduce eye strain in low light while also conserving battery life. Another major upgrade is the new Pop-up View, which now supports dual pop-up windows, allowing users to multitask with two floating apps simultaneously. A simple swipe-up gesture minimizes a window, while pulling down expands it to full screen.

In addition, the update enhances the Camera and Gallery apps, bringing new creative presets, refined controls, and a more intuitive layout. The lock screen and always-on display (AOD) have been optimized for faster responsiveness, while brightness controls are now clearer and smoother. Connectivity improvements across Bluetooth and Wi-Fi further enhance the overall user experience.

Nothing confirmed that the beta program for Nothing OS 4.0 will roll out soon alongside Android 16, though a final release timeline has not yet been disclosed.