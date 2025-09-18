OpenAI has rolled out a new update to ChatGPT that gives users more control over how long the chatbot takes to “think” before responding. The feature is available exclusively for GPT-5 Thinking mode on the ChatGPT website and is currently limited to Plus, Pro, and Business users.

The new Thinking toggle introduces four options – Light, Standard, Extended, and Heavy – that allow users to adjust response time based on their needs. Light generates the fastest answers, while Heavy takes the longest but may deliver more thorough reasoning.

Access Levels:

Plus and Business users get access to Standard and Extended.

Pro users unlock all four modes – Light, Standard, Extended, and Heavy.

Free and ChatGPT Go tiers do not have access to the feature, since they cannot use GPT-5 Thinking.

OpenAI said the update was introduced after feedback from users frustrated with inconsistent response times. Until now, users had to rely on an auto-switcher that decided when the chatbot would switch into reasoning mode.

At the moment, the Thinking Duration toggle is only available on the ChatGPT website and not on the desktop or mobile apps.

This update follows other recent improvements to ChatGPT. Earlier this week, CEO Sam Altman announced a redesigned personalisation page, which consolidates personality settings, custom instructions, and memories into a single interface. The new page is expected to roll out globally by the end of the week.