Amazon is reportedly working on a new line of augmented reality (AR) glasses that could launch in 2026 or 2027, placing the company in direct competition with Meta, Apple, and Samsung in the growing AR market. According to a report by The Information (via UploadVR), Amazon is developing two AR glasses models: one aimed at delivery agents and another designed for consumers.

Delivery agent model: Features a monochrome heads-up display and a bulkier design. Amazon is said to be preparing around 100,000 units, which could debut by mid-2026.

Consumer model: Expected to be sleeker and lighter with a full-color display, this version could launch in late 2026 or early 2027, the same timeframe when Samsung is rumored to release its second-generation AR glasses.

The move signals Amazon’s intention to expand beyond its existing devices. Recently, the company has been transitioning from Fire OS to Vega OS on Fire TV devices, while reports suggest its Kindle tablets may adopt standard Android in the future. However, it remains unclear which operating system will power its upcoming AR glasses.

If the timeline holds, Amazon’s consumer AR glasses could directly rival Samsung’s rumored AR device in 2027, adding another major player to the competition alongside Meta, which is set to launch its first AR glasses this month.