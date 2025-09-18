BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and India Post have entered into a one-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand the availability of BSNL SIM cards and mobile recharge services across India. Leveraging India Post’s extensive network of more than 1.65 lakh post offices, the partnership aims to bring telecom services to citizens in both urban and remote rural areas.

The Ministry of Communications announced that the collaboration follows a successful pilot project in Assam, which demonstrated strong results and viability for a nationwide rollout. Under the agreement, BSNL will provide SIM cards and training, while India Post offices will onboard customers and facilitate secure transactions.

Officials said the initiative will strengthen BSNL’s mobile network footprint, particularly in underserved regions, by using post offices as last-mile service hubs. This is expected to improve telecom access, support Digital India initiatives, and contribute to financial inclusion and socio-economic development.

According to Deepak Garg, Principal General Manager of Sales and Marketing-Consumer Mobility at BSNL, the collaboration ensures that citizens in rural areas can conveniently access mobile services through their nearest post office.

Both organizations will jointly monitor the initiative, conduct monthly reconciliations, and maintain strict data privacy and cybersecurity standards to protect users.