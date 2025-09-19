Nothing has launched its latest flagship true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (3), introducing a refreshed metal-integrated design and a unique “Super Mic” system housed inside the charging case. The new earbuds promise stronger connectivity, improved noise cancellation, and enhanced call clarity, alongside upgraded audio performance.

The Nothing Ear (3) blends polished metal elements with Nothing’s signature transparent aesthetic. The case is built from 100% recycled aluminum and features a Metal-Insulator-Metal (MIM) antenna for improved signal strength and sensitivity. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connections, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair, with codec support for AAC, SBC, and LDAC.

A major highlight of the Ear (3) is the Super Mic system inside the charging case, which uses dual microphones capable of filtering ambient noise up to 95 dB. It can also record voice notes directly into the case, with transcription available in the Essential Space app.

Each earbud carries three microphones and a bone-conduction Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), designed to detect micro-vibrations from the jaw and ear canal for clearer calls. An AI-based noise cancellation system further suppresses wind and background noise.

The Ear (3) introduces Smart Adaptive ANC, reducing noise by up to 45 dB with four modes (High, Mid, Low, Adaptive), and supports Transparency mode. The earbuds feature upgraded 12mm dynamic drivers with a patterned diaphragm, offering stronger bass, sharper treble, and a wider soundstage. The earbuds come in Black and White colors with an IP54 rating for both earbuds and the case.

The Nothing Ear (3) lasts up to 10 hours per earbud (ANC off) and up to 38 hours with the case. With ANC on, playback drops to 5.5 hours per earbud and 22 hours with the case. Fast charging provides 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes, and the case supports both USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging.

Other features include Low Lag Mode (under 120ms latency for gaming/video), pinch controls (for playback, calls, volume, and ANC toggle), 8-band Equalizer, personal sound profiles, and profile sharing, and ChatGPT integration via Essential Space.

The Nothing Ear (3) is priced at $179 (~₹15,798) in the US, GBP 179 in the UK, and EUR 179 in Europe. Pre-orders begin 18th September 2025 and will go on sale on 25th September 2025 on nothing.tech and select retail partners.

