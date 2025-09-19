iQOO has started teasing the design of its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15, ahead of its official launch next month. The smartphone will feature a striking new design with a large camera deco in the upper-left corner, which the company describes as resembling a “spaceship floating on the glass back cover”. iQOO claims the design is stronger, more elegant, and more refined than its predecessors.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO 15 will sport a right-angle metal frame and an upgraded periscope telephoto lens. Reports suggest the device will feature a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, making it one of the major highlights of the series.

On the display front, iQOO has confirmed that the phone will boast a 6.85-inch 2K custom Samsung LTPO display with ultra-narrow bezels on all sides. iQOO’s product manager revealed that its 2K panel surpasses Apple’s Pro Max displays in terms of detail and brightness, achieving an impressive 98.1% first-frame brightness, the highest in the industry.

The screen will also include Pol-less depolarization technology for reduced power consumption and AR anti-glare coating. According to reports, this is the most expensive display component (BOM cost) among upcoming Android flagships. The iQOO 15 will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box in China.

Pre-reservations for the phone have already begun across major retail channels in the country. The smartphone is expected to launch in China on 20th October 2025, shortly after the debut of Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip at the Snapdragon Summit 2025. An India launch is expected later this year.