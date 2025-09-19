Google has rolled out the biggest update to Chrome since its launch in 2008, bringing Gemini AI integration, an AI-powered omnibox, and expanded safety protections to redefine the browsing experience.
Gemini in Chrome
Gemini is now built into Chrome, offering contextual assistance across tabs. It can summarize articles, clarify complex topics, extract references from YouTube videos, and even retrieve previously visited websites without digging through history.
For multi-tab users, Gemini can consolidate information – like flight and hotel searches – into a single travel itinerary. Integration with Google apps such as Calendar, Maps, and YouTube makes scheduling, navigation, and timestamp lookups seamless.
AI Mode in Omnibox
Chrome’s omnibox gets a major upgrade with AI Mode, enabling longer, conversational queries and follow-ups directly in the address bar. Users can also ask context-aware questions about the page they are viewing, with AI Overviews offering instant summaries.
Agentic Tasks
Beyond summarization, Gemini will soon handle multi-step tasks like booking appointments or ordering groceries. These agentic actions will remain fully under user control, with options to pause or stop at any point.
Safety and Productivity
Security gets a boost with Gemini Nano, which powers Chrome’s Enhanced Safe Browsing to detect scams, fake virus alerts, and fraudulent giveaways. Chrome also introduces AI tools to:
- Reduce spammy notifications (cutting ~3 billion daily on Android)
- Manage site permissions more intelligently
- Suggest one-click password updates for compromised accounts on sites like Spotify, Coursera, Duolingo, and H&M
Availability
- Desktop (Mac & Windows): Gemini in Chrome rolling out in the U.S. (English)
- Android: Accessible via the power button in Chrome and supported apps
- iOS: Coming soon
- AI Mode in Omnibox: U.S. rollout begins this month, expanding globally
- Enterprise rollout: Available via Google Workspace with enterprise-grade protections