Google has rolled out the biggest update to Chrome since its launch in 2008, bringing Gemini AI integration, an AI-powered omnibox, and expanded safety protections to redefine the browsing experience.

Gemini in Chrome

Gemini is now built into Chrome, offering contextual assistance across tabs. It can summarize articles, clarify complex topics, extract references from YouTube videos, and even retrieve previously visited websites without digging through history.

For multi-tab users, Gemini can consolidate information – like flight and hotel searches – into a single travel itinerary. Integration with Google apps such as Calendar, Maps, and YouTube makes scheduling, navigation, and timestamp lookups seamless.

AI Mode in Omnibox

Chrome’s omnibox gets a major upgrade with AI Mode, enabling longer, conversational queries and follow-ups directly in the address bar. Users can also ask context-aware questions about the page they are viewing, with AI Overviews offering instant summaries.

Agentic Tasks

Beyond summarization, Gemini will soon handle multi-step tasks like booking appointments or ordering groceries. These agentic actions will remain fully under user control, with options to pause or stop at any point.

Safety and Productivity

Security gets a boost with Gemini Nano, which powers Chrome’s Enhanced Safe Browsing to detect scams, fake virus alerts, and fraudulent giveaways. Chrome also introduces AI tools to:

Reduce spammy notifications (cutting ~3 billion daily on Android)

Manage site permissions more intelligently

Suggest one-click password updates for compromised accounts on sites like Spotify, Coursera, Duolingo, and H&M

Availability