Instamart today announced the launch of its first annual mega festive sale, the Quick India Movement 2025, live on the Instamart app from 19th September 2025 to 28th September 2025. The 10-day event promises discounts up to 90%, lightning-fast delivery in 10 minutes, GST savings, and exclusive early access to the all-new iPhone 17.

With over 50,000 products across smartphones, electronics, appliances, kitchenware, toys, and beauty, shoppers can expect blockbuster offers on leading brands including Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, JBL, Marshall, boAt, Philips, Nestasia, L’Oréal Paris, D’Decor, LEGO, and Barbie.

Adding an interactive twist, Instamart let customers vote for deals to feature in the sale, generating nearly half a million gameplays in a week. These top-voted products will be available in the Golden Hour (5–7 PM daily), with highlights such as:

OnePlus 13R (12 GB + 256 GB) @ ₹38,999

Hammer AirFlow Wireless Airbuds @ ₹349

Cello Opalware 20-piece Dinner Set @ ₹799

Ritebite Max Protein Bar @ ₹9

The sale will also feature hourly price drops, making festive essentials and big-ticket gadgets even more affordable.

Commenting on the launch, Amitesh Jha, CEO at Instamart, said, “The Instamart Quick India Movement is the country’s mega festive season sale delivering thousands of products at unbeatable value and speed. Consumers can now enjoy the thrill of festive deals and the joy of instant gratification – no more waiting for days for their orders to arrive.”

Key deals on Instamart include:

Smartphones: OPPO K13x 5G @ ₹12,499, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite @ ₹16,999

OPPO K13x 5G @ ₹12,499, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite @ ₹16,999 Electronics: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) @ ₹48,999 (MRP ₹70,790), JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker @ ~₹4,999

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Core i5, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) @ ₹48,999 (MRP ₹70,790), JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker @ ~₹4,999 Beauty: Plum Green Tea Face Wash @ ₹99 (MRP ₹199)

Plum Green Tea Face Wash @ ₹99 (MRP ₹199) Toys: LEGO and Barbie festive collections

Instamart has also tied up with leading banks and wallets to offer additional savings. Shoppers can avail up to 10% instant discounts with Axis, ICICI, RBL, HSBC, IDFC, and AU Bank cards, plus extra 10% cashback on Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card. Wallet offers include up to ₹200 cashback on MobiKwik, ₹100 on PhonePe Credit Card on UPI, ₹150 via Amazon Pay, and flat ₹50 off with Simpl.

Know More About Quick India Movement on QuickIndiaMovement.in