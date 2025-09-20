Portronics has introduced the Conch One, India’s first Type-C wired karaoke earphones, expanding its audio accessories lineup. The earphones are designed not just for music but also for karaoke singing, video recording, vlogging, and online classes, the company announced.

The Portronics Conch One features a lightweight, ergonomic design with a tangle-free cable for comfort and durability. It uses a Type-C audio jack, ensuring plug-and-play compatibility with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Powered by a 14.2mm dynamic driver, the earphones promise clear sound with deep bass output.

Users can choose from four EQ presets, while the built-in karaoke microphone offers eight sound modes, including Professional, Singer, Theatre, Acoustic, and Melody. An in-line control allows quick switching between music and karaoke modes.

Portronics Conch One Highlights

Wired Karaoke Earphones

14.2mm Dynamic Driver

Type-C (Plug & Play)

4 Modes EQ Presets

Karaoke Mic with 8 Sound Modes

Lightweight, ergonomic, and tangle-free Cable design

6 Months Warranty

The Portronics Conch One is priced at ₹1,149 and is available on the Portronics.com official website, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline retail stores. As part of an introductory deal, it is currently listed on Amazon.in for ₹999.

