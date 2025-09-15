Qualcomm has officially confirmed that its next flagship mobile chip will be called the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The announcement comes ahead of the Snapdragon Summit 2025, scheduled for 23rd September 2025, where the new platform will be unveiled.

Understanding the Naming Convention – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Earlier rumours suggested the name “Snapdragon 8 Elite 2“, but Qualcomm clarified that “Gen 5” is not a generational skip. Instead, it represents the fifth generation of the Snapdragon 8 Series. The naming follows Qualcomm’s single-digit system to simplify the roadmap for consumers.

The series so far includes:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Snapdragon 8 Elite

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Qualcomm explained that the new naming scheme is an evolution of its existing framework. The “Elite” tier, introduced last year, represents the company’s most advanced chips, designed to deliver cutting-edge performance and efficiency.

The Elite branding is reserved for Qualcomm’s pinnacle offerings. The Snapdragon 8 Elite introduced the custom-designed Qualcomm Oryon CPU, focusing on performance and power efficiency. The new Gen 5 platform will continue to enhance these capabilities.

The “Gen 5” naming will extend to future platforms, ensuring consistency and clarity for both consumers and OEMs. This approach highlights performance upgrades and positioning within Qualcomm’s portfolio.

The first smartphone to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be the Xiaomi 17 Series, expected later this month following the official announcement.