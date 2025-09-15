realme India launched its latest P series budget 5G smartphone – the realme P3 Lite 5G, starting at ₹9,499, highlighting its large 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, an ultra-slim 7.94 mm IP64 rated design, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 120 Hz refresh rate display, and more.

The realme P3 Lite 5G comes with a 7.94mm ultra-slim design with Military-Grade (MIL-STD-810H) shock resistance certification and an IP64 dust and water-resistant rating. The front sports a 6.67-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. It is available in Purple Blossom, Midnight Lily, and Lily White color options.

It is equipped with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, paired with up to 6 GB RAM (+6 GB Dynamic RAM expansion) and a 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with up to 2 TB microSD card support. It packs a large 6,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 on top.

For optics, the realme P3 Lite 5G uses a single 32 MP f/1.8 rear camera with LED flash, while the front side has an 8 MP selfie camera. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, ultra-linear bottom-ported speaker for audio, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C port.

The price for the realme P3 Lite 5G is ₹10,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model and ₹11,499 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model. The smartphone will be available from 22nd September 2025 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores. The offers include a flat ₹1,000 bank offer or ₹1,000 exchange offer.

realme P3 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

