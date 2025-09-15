OPPO India launched its latest F series smartphones – the OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G, starting at ₹22,999. The new OPPO F31 Series 5G brings major upgrades in performance, thermal management, durability, and AI-powered productivity tools. The company already revealed many of its features and specifications before the official launch. OPPO says the F31 Series is designed for young professionals, gig-economy workers, shopkeepers, and traders who need reliable performance, long battery life, and strong durability.

The series highlights its massive 7,000 mAh battery – all three models come equipped with a large 7,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with enlarged vapor chambers and advanced thermal management systems to keep temperatures under control during heavy use. OPPO claims the battery reaches 58% in just 30 minutes. The phones also feature wired reverse charging and bypass charging, where power flows directly to the system during gaming, reducing heat and extending battery life.

OPPO has built the phones with a 360° Armour Body design featuring MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability with multi-layer shock absorption, while also certifying the devices with IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for protection against dust, water, and drops. The series has also received an A+ certification from SGS for High-Temperature Fluency, which confirms stable frame rates, smooth animations, and responsive touch under intensive use.

Starting with the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G, it is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC with Qualcomm AI Engine and Adreno 720 GPU, which together deliver up to 60% better performance per watt. It supports up to 12 GB RAM (+12 GB virtual RAM) with up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Thermal efficiency is boosted by a large 5,219 mm² vapor chamber, 856 mm² bigger than the previous generation. OPPO has also introduced its Network Boost Chip N1 across the series, which detects signal interference in real time and optimizes antenna performance to maintain peak signal strength regardless of how the phone is held.

The OPPO F31 Pro 5G, on the other hand, uses a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy octa-core SoC paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, offering the same RAM and storage configurations. It carries a 4,363 mm² vapor chamber with expanded graphite sheets for cooling. While the standard OPPO F31 model comes with the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, a 4,300 mm² vapor chamber, and enhanced graphite coverage, giving a 21% improvement in thermal efficiency.

The F31 5G and F31 Pro 5G sport the same displays sized at 6.57-inch OLED with Full HD+, 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and DT-Star D+ protection, while the F31 Pro+ 5G is the premium model in the series, sporting a larger 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with up to 1,600 nits brightness. The OPPO F31 5G is available in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colors, whereas the OPPO F31 Pro 5G comes in Desert Gold and Space Grey, and the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G comes in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink color options.

On the software front, the entire F31 lineup runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and OPPO’s Dual-Engine Smoothness System. This combines the Trinity Engine with the Luminous Rendering Engine for fluid performance. Users will get two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. The series also features an adaptive heat strategy, raising the throttling threshold to 44 – 45°C, and comes with OPPO’s 72-Month Fluency Protection 2.0. This includes intelligent pre-loading and storage defragmentation to maintain performance for up to six years.

The F31 Series 5G offers a suite of AI-powered tools. AI VoiceScribe can record meetings and calls, providing real-time transcription, subtitles and summaries in more than 29 languages, including Hindi, English, and Kannada. AI Call Assistant enables real-time translation of both sides of a call, powered by Google’s Gemini model. OPPO Docs integrates AI to summarize, translate or rewrite documents, while the AI Assistant for Notes can restructure messy text and fix errors.

In terms of cameras, the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is equipped with a 32 MP front camera and a rear system featuring a 50 MP main sensor (OmniVision OV50D40) with two-axis OIS and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The OPPO F31 Pro carries a similar configuration with OIS optical zoom, while the standard OPPO F31 sports a 50 MP primary sensor with two 2 MP portrait lenses, along with a 16 MP front camera. The lineup supports 4K video recording at 30 fps and 4K underwater photography, made possible by the IP68 rating that allows submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes.

The price for the OPPO F31 5G is ₹22,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, and ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The price for the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is ₹26,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage model, ₹28,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹30,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model. The top-end OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹34,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model.

All three smartphones are available for pre-order and will go on sale from 27th September 2025 on the OPPO India online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retailers. The launch offers include a 10% instant bank discount, an additional exchange bonus of up to ₹3,500, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

