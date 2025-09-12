OPPO is preparing to launch its next flagship tablet, the OPPO Pad 5, in China later this year as the direct successor to the OPPO Pad 3. Ahead of its official debut, tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed key specifications of the upcoming tablet, showcasing major upgrades in display, performance, and battery life.

The OPPO Pad 5 is said to feature a 12.1-inch 3K+ display with a 144 Hz variable refresh rate, offering smoother visuals and enhanced clarity. The panel is expected to retain TÜV Rheinland certification, DC Dimming, and will also support a stylus, making it a productivity-focused device for both entertainment and work.

The OPPO Pad 5 will pack the new 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ octa-core SoC, with clock speeds of up to 3.73 GHz, paired with an ARM Immortalis-G925 GPU for improved graphics performance. This marks a big leap from the Dimensity 8350 chip found in its predecessor.

The tablet will reportedly launch in multiple configurations, offering 8 GB/12 GB/16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, along with 128 GB/256 GB/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It will also come in three options – Purple, Silver, and Gray. Fueling the device is a large 10,300 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

For imaging, the OPPO Pad 5 is expected to come with an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and an 8 MP selfie camera. On the software side, it will run Android 16 with ColorOS 16, ensuring a modern and fluid user experience.

Reports suggest that the tablet will launch in China in October 2025, alongside the OPPO Find X9 Series. Interestingly, just like the OPPO Pad 3 was rebranded as the OnePlus Pad, the OPPO Pad 5 is rumored to launch later as the OnePlus Pad 2 in global markets.