motorola India has launched the moto pad 60 NEO, its latest tablet in India, featuring several first-in-segment specifications and features. The moto pad 60 NEO is the first tablet in the segment to come with an 11-inch 2.5K screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The tablet is also the slimmest and lightest in its class with 5G connectivity. Additionally, it includes the moto pen stylus in the box, catering to productivity and creative needs. The company launched its first premium Android tablet – the moto Pad 60 PRO this year in April.

The moto pad 60 NEO, available in the Pantone Bronze Green color option, is the company’s first tablet in the affordable segment, highlighting its slimmest (6.99 mm) and lightest (480g) design in its category with 5G support. The tablet is also rated IP52 for dust and splash resistance.

On the front, it uses a large 11-inch LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), and up to 500 nits brightness, along with features like TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution). It also features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for an immersive multimedia experience.

For the specs, the tablet is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 cores), paired with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands up to 2 TB via microSD card. It runs on Android 15 and packs a 7,040 mAh battery, with support for 20W fast charging (68W charger bundled in the box).

The device supports 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity alongwith Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS with GLONASS, Galileo, and A-GPS. For optics, the moto pad 60 NEO features an 8 MP rear camera with autofocus and a 5 MP selfie camera for video calls. Additional features include a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos audio, and quad speakers.

moto pad 60 NEO Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11-inch IPS LCD display, 2.5K Resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), metal unibody design, 6.99 mm thickness, 480 grams weight

11-inch IPS LCD display, 2.5K Resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits brightness, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), metal unibody design, 6.99 mm thickness, 480 grams weight Software: Android 15 with MyUX for Tablet

Android 15 with MyUX for Tablet CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 cores)

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz (2x Cortex-A76 and 6x Cortex-A55 cores) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM , RAM Boost support

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM RAM Boost support Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card

128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card Main Camera: 8 MP autofocus

8 MP autofocus Selfie Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS

USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Cellular: 5G network, Single SIM support, VoLTE support

5G network, Single SIM support, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 7,040 mAh battery, 20W TurboPower fast charging (68W charger in the box)

7,040 mAh battery, 20W TurboPower fast charging (68W charger in the box) Colors: Pantone Bronze Green

The moto pad 60 NEO is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage with 5G connectivity and will be available from 22nd September 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include bank discounts (total ₹5,000 off), making the effective price ₹12,999.

moto pad 60 NEO Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: 17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 5G connectivity)

17,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, 5G connectivity) Availability: 22nd September 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores

22nd September 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹5,000 off (Bank discounts), effective price ₹12,999

Get moto pad 60 NEO on Motorola.in | Flipkart.com