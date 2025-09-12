HMD has introduced three new devices in India – the HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, and HMD 102 4G. The launch marks the company’s effort to cater to both affordable 5G smartphone users and feature phone customers looking for compact and reliable devices.

The HMD Vibe 5G is designed as a budget-friendly 5G handset, delivering next-generation connectivity at an accessible price point. It features a 6.67-inch LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of HD+ (720 x 1604 pixels), and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 6nm UNISOC T760 octa-core SoC with ARM Mali-G57 MC4 GPU, paired with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card. The smartphone is available in Black and Purple color options.

The Vibe 5G runs on Android 15 and will receive two years of quarterly security updates. In the camera department, it offers a 50 MP main sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and an 8 MP front camera. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, with the charger included in the box. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C connectivity. For connectivity, it supports 5G SA/NSA across nine bands, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fiac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and GLONASS.

Alongside the smartphone, HMD also launched two feature phones – the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G. Both come with a 2-inch QQVGA display with a resolution of 240 x 320 pixels and are powered by the Unisoc 8910 FF-S processor. They include 16 MB of internal storage, expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card, and run on the S30+ RTOS platform. You get Dark Blue, Red, and Blue (HMD 101 4G), and Dark Blue, Red, and Purple (HMD 102 4G) color options to choose from.

The HMD 102 4G distinguishes itself with a QVGA rear camera with flash, along with a stylish design that includes a color-matched keypad. Both phones include FM Radio (wired and wireless), MP3 player, Cloud apps, and support for multiple local languages. For connectivity, they come with dual SIM support, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. They are also IP52 rated for dust and splash resistance. Each device is powered by a 1,000 mAh removable battery.

Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India & APAC, said, “The HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G are designed to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. With HMD Vibe 5G smartphone , we are making next-generation connectivity more accessible, and with the HMD 101 4G and HMD 102 4G, we continue to deliver the simplicity and reliability that many users value in their everyday lives.”

The HMD Vibe 5G is priced at ₹8,999 (special festive price), the HMD 101 4G is priced at ₹1,899, and the HMD 102 4G is priced at ₹2,199. All three devices are available starting 11th September 2025, through leading retail stores, major e-commerce platforms, and HMD.com.

HMD Vibe 5G, HMD 101 4G, & HMD 102 4G Price In India & Availability