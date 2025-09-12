Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Ear (3) will debut on 18th September, with the earlier teaser highlighting its curved design, further refining the company’s signature transparent aesthetic. Nothing has now unveiled the complete design of the upcoming Ear (3), showcasing a metallic build that delivers a premium finish and enhanced durability.

The earbuds adopt an ultraslim design, with a re-engineered flat metal antenna just 0.35 mm thick, pushing the boundaries of current industry standards. The charging case is made from 100% anodised recycled aluminium, featuring smoother curves, a more ergonomic form, and a breakthrough Super Mic for improved audio clarity.

Adam Bates, Design Director at Nothing, said, “With Ear (3), we’ve evolved our design language by focusing on the fundamentals: the engineering and the experience, resulting in an elevated product that looks and feels different, and functions in ways that are completely new to the industry.”

He added that the use of anodised aluminium for both the case structure and earbud antenna has allowed Nothing to create a product that feels new yet unmistakably Nothing.

Earlier, the company explained why it is sticking with the Ear (3) name instead of skipping ahead. Andrew, Head of Global Smart Products Marketing, said, “Skipping ahead to Ear (4) would only create confusion, especially for new customers, so we landed on the solution that brings the most clarity and consistency.”

The Nothing Ear (3) is expected to bring major upgrades, including:

Dual-driver system for richer audio, a feature seen in many premium TWS earbuds.

Enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

More natural transparency mode.

Improved battery life.

Swipe volume controls, a long-requested feature, may finally be added.

Nothing is also expected to retain its iconic transparent design language for both the earbuds and the case.

The Nothing Ear (3) is set to launch on 18th September 2025, with availability expected in late September or early October. More details on features and pricing should surface in the coming weeks.