Noise India has launched the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, its latest rugged smartwatch in India, starting at ₹9,999. The key highlights and features include a military-grade design with a metallic build, a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness, dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, and up to 10 days of battery life (regular usage). The watch is built for durability and outdoor performance, designed to withstand harsh conditions while providing advanced health and fitness tracking features.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, available in Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige colors, is engineered with a titanium alloy bezel and a polycarbonate case, making it resilient enough to endure over 2,000 drops, water immersion up to 164 feet (5 ATM water resistance), and extreme temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C.

It sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and 1,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in direct sunlight. The display is complemented by a functional crown for easy navigation and supports cloud-based watch faces for personalization.

The smartwatch offers up to 28 – 30 days of standby time, up to 10 days of regular usage, up to 26 hours in GPS mode, and charges fully in around 2 hours.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro comes with a dual-band GPS system with 5-satellite support, ensuring accurate outdoor tracking. It also includes a 9-axis motion sensor, preloaded training courses, and multi-sport modes to cater to different workout styles.

Health monitoring options include Heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Sleep tracking, Stress management, and Female cycle tracker. The watch integrates with Strava and Apple Health for detailed data analysis and better fitness management.

Beyond fitness, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro offers a wide range of smart features, including Bluetooth calling, AI Companion & AI Create for voice assistance and quick responses, music controls, timers, alarms, reminders, and weather updates, 2W flashlight for outdoor use, altitude and air pressure tracking, compass, and DND mode. The smartwatch pairs via Bluetooth 5.3 and supports the NoiseFit App on iOS (11+) and Android (9+).

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise said, “At Noise, our vision is to build technology that empowers people to live, move, and explore with freedom and confidence. The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro reflects this vision, a smartwatch born from real customer insights and designed with purpose.

By combining rugged durability with intelligent features, we’re making advanced, adventure-ready technology accessible to adventurers, enabling them to push boundaries and unlock new experiences in their journeys.”

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is priced at ₹9,999 (launch price) and is available starting today, i.e., 11th September 2025 on GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retailers including Croma and Reliance Digital.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹9,999 (launch price)

₹9,999 (launch price) Availability: Today, i.e., 11th September 2025, on GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline retailers including Croma and Reliance Digital

Get NoiseFit Endeavour Pro on GoNoise.com