Spotify has begun rolling out Lossless audio streaming to its Premium subscribers in select markets. The new feature delivers music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC quality, giving listeners access to studio-grade sound. Users will receive an in-app notification once the feature is available for their account. This follows Spotify’s recent in-app messaging feature for sharing music and podcasts instantly.

The new Lossless option allows listeners to enjoy greater sound detail and clarity across nearly the entire Spotify catalog. This update enhances the Premium experience, alongside existing features such as:

DJ and Jam for collaborative sessions

AI Playlist and Mix personalization

Daylist updates

Editorially curated playlists from Spotify’s global music team

Spotify Premium now offers expanded control over streaming quality across Wi-Fi, cellular, and downloads.

Available options include:

Low

Normal

High

Very High

Lossless

Each setting displays an estimated data usage indicator, helping users balance audio fidelity with bandwidth and storage. The lossless playback is supported on:

Mobile, desktop, and tablet apps

Spotify Connect devices from brands including Sony, Bose, Samsung, and Sennheiser

Additional support for Sonos and Amazon devices will arrive next month.

How to Enable Lossless on Spotify

Open Spotify and tap your profile icon (top corner).

Go to Settings & Privacy → Media Quality.

Enable Lossless audio for Wi-Fi, cellular, or downloads.

Once enabled, a Lossless indicator appears in the Now Playing view and Connect Picker. Note: Users must activate Lossless separately on each device.

Streaming Recommendations

Spotify suggests:

Using wired headphones or speakers for the best experience

Streaming over Wi-Fi or Spotify Connect rather than Bluetooth (since Bluetooth compresses audio)

Expecting slightly longer load times for first playback, though cached tracks play smoothly

Spotify confirmed that Lossless audio will expand to over 50 markets by October 2025. The rollout has already started in