Earlier, OPPO confirmed that its upcoming OPPO F31 Series 5G will launch in India on 15th September 2025, the lineup which comprises the OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G smartphones. Today, the company has revealed many of its features and specifications, focusing on smooth performance in extreme heat, strong durability, long-lasting battery, and AI-powered tools. OPPO says the F31 Series is designed for young professionals, gig-economy workers, shopkeepers, and traders who need reliable performance, long battery life, and strong durability.

The OPPO F31 Series debuts with:

7,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging (58% in 30 mins, full charge in ~1 hour)

360° Armour Body with multi-layer shock absorption

IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for resistance against drops, dust, and water

Wired reverse charging and bypass charging for gaming sessions

To address overheating, the devices come with enlarged vapor chambers and an adaptive heat strategy that raises throttling thresholds up to 45°C.

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB RAM (+12 GB virtual RAM), 5,219 mm² vapor chamber

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB RAM (+12 GB virtual RAM), 5,219 mm² vapor chamber OPPO F31 Pro 5G: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy, ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU (2-core), up to 12 GB RAM (+12 GB virtual RAM), 4,363 mm² vapor chamber

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy, ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU (2-core), up to 12 GB RAM (+12 GB virtual RAM), 4,363 mm² vapor chamber OPPO F31 5G: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300, ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 21% better thermal efficiency over previous gen

All models run ColorOS 15 with the Dual-Engine Smoothness System (Trinity Engine + Luminous Rendering Engine) for stutter-free animations, app switching, and long-term fluency. OPPO claims 72-Month Fluency Protection 2.0, promising smooth performance for 6 years.

The F31 Series integrates several AI tools for professionals:

AI VoiceScribe: Records calls/meetings with real-time subtitles, translation, and summaries (29+ languages)

Records calls/meetings with real-time subtitles, translation, and summaries (29+ languages) AI Call Assistant: Real-time voice translation using Google Gemini model

Real-time voice translation using Google Gemini model OPPO Docs: AI summarization, rewriting, and translation for documents

AI summarization, rewriting, and translation for documents AI Notes Assistant: Auto-organizes notes, fixes grammar, and adjusts tone

Auto-organizes notes, fixes grammar, and adjusts tone Outdoor Mode 2.0: Boosts brightness, prioritizes delivery apps, and keeps critical apps active for gig workers

Camera Systems & Imaging

OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G: 50 MP OV50D40 OIS main sensor + 2 MP monochrome, 32 MP selfie camera

50 MP OV50D40 OIS main sensor + 2 MP monochrome, 32 MP selfie camera OPPO F31 Pro 5G: Similar 50 MP main setup with OIS optical zoom

Similar 50 MP main setup with OIS optical zoom OPPO F31 5G: 50 MP main + two 2 MP portrait lenses, 16 MP selfie camera

All support 4K video recording at 30 fps, Dual-View Video, and 4K underwater photography (up to 1.5m depth, 30 mins, IP68 certified). OPPO’s AI Imaging Engine adds AI Eraser 2.0, AI Unblur, Reflection Remover, Studio tools, and HDR enhancements, ensuring natural skin tones and clarity in portraits.

The OPPO F31 Series 5G smartphones will launch in India on 15th September 2025 and will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and offline retail outlets. Pricing, variants, and offers will be revealed at the launch event on Saturday.