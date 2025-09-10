Apple has launched the iPhone 17, the successor to the iPhone 16, at its September event alongside the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. For the first time, the base iPhone model gets a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion 120 Hz refresh rate and support for Always-On Display. The panel reaches a peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits, making it 50% brighter than the iPhone 16.

With ProMotion adaptive refresh rate (1 Hz – 120 Hz), the iPhone 17 introduces an Always-On Display to the standard lineup. Users can now check the time, widgets, and Live Activities at a glance, while the display conserves power by dropping to 1 Hz when idle. The iPhone 17 introduces Ceramic Shield 2 with a special anti-reflective coating, offering 3x better scratch resistance and reduced glare.

The iPhone 17 is powered by the 3nm Apple A19 chip, with a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU with Neural Accelerators. Apple says the CPU is 1.5x faster than A15 Bionic, and the GPU delivers 2x faster graphics compared to iPhone 13.

The device promises up to 30 hours of video playback, an 8-hour increase over the iPhone 16, and now takes 20 minutes to charge 50% with a 40W USB Type-C adapter, while supporting MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W.

The new N1 wireless networking chip brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, enhancing AirDrop, Personal Hotspot, and smart home connectivity. In select regions, including the U.S., Japan, UAE, and Canada, the iPhone 17 will ship as an eSIM-only model.

Dual 48 MP Cameras + 18 MP Selfie

The dual rear camera system gets a big upgrade this year:

48 MP Fusion Main (ƒ/1.6) with 2nd-gen sensor-shift OIS and 12 MP optical-quality 2x telephoto

48 MP Ultra-Wide (ƒ/2.2, 120° FoV) with autofocus and macro photography support

18 MP Center Stage selfie camera

On the front, Apple debuts a new 18MP Center Stage camera, the first square-shaped selfie sensor on iPhone. It offers wider framing, AI-powered auto-rotation for group shots, and allows dual capture recording from front and rear cameras at once. Users can now take landscape selfies while holding the phone vertically. The front camera also supports 4K Dolby Vision HDR video with improved stabilization.

Apple iPhone 17 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.3-inch OLED, Super Retina XDR, 460ppi, 120 Hz ProMotion, HDR, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Ceramic Shield 2, IP68 rated dust and water resistant, 7.95mm slim, 177 grams weight

Apple iOS 26

Apple iOS 26 CPU & GPU: Apple A19 (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine)

Apple A19 (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB

256 GB OR 512 GB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (48 MP main/telephoto 2x + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro), 4K Dolby Vision, Cinematic mode

Dual Cameras (48 MP main/telephoto 2x + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro), 4K Dolby Vision, Cinematic mode Selfie Camera: 18 MP Center Stage, autofocus, dual capture, 4K Dolby Vision HDR

18 MP Center Stage, autofocus, dual capture, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Connectivity: N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, Thread, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, UWB 2

N1 chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, 5G, Thread, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, UWB 2 Battery & Charging: 30 hours video playback, 40W fast charging, 25W MagSafe & Qi2 wireless charging

30 hours video playback, 40W fast charging, 25W MagSafe & Qi2 wireless charging Colors: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, Lavender

The price for the Apple iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900 for the 256 GB model and ₹1,02,900 for the 512 GB model. The smartphone will be available for pre-order from 12th September 2025 at 5:30 PM IST and will go on sale from 19th September 2025 on Apple.com, Apple Store app, and retail stores.

Apple iPhone 17 Price In India & Availability