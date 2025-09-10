Apple has finally launched the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, successors to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro models. The new Pro lineup introduces 6.3-inch (Pro) and 6.9-inch (Pro Max) Super Retina XDR displays with 3,000 nits peak brightness, a powerful A19 Pro 3nm chip, and for the first time on iPhone, triple 48 MP rear cameras with enhanced telephoto capabilities.

Titanium Design and New Internal Architecture

The iPhone 17 Pro series features a Titanium frame with a new brushed aluminum unibody design, offering durability with reduced weight. Apple has integrated a vapor chamber cooling system sealed with deionized water and welded into the chassis, enhancing heat dissipation and maintaining performance during intensive tasks. The devices also debut Ceramic Shield 2, providing 3x improved scratch resistance and better anti-reflective coating for reduced glare.

Apple A19 Pro Chip and N1 Networking

Powered by the A19 Pro 3nm processor, Apple claims this is the fastest CPU in any smartphone, featuring a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The upgraded architecture improves memory and cache performance over the A18 Pro.

The new N1 networking chip introduces Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support, boosting performance and reliability for features like AirDrop, Personal Hotspot, and smart home integration.

Triple 48 MP Cameras + 18 MP Selfie

For the first time, the Pro models ship with three 48 MP rear cameras:

48 MP Fusion Wide (with second-gen sensor-shift OIS)

48 MP Ultra-Wide (120° FoV) with autofocus and macro support

48 MP Telephoto (ƒ/2.8) with next-gen tetraprism design

18 MP Center Stage sensor for selfies

The telephoto sensor is 56% larger than before, improving low-light detail. Optical zoom now reaches 8x at 200mm, the longest ever on iPhone, with digital zoom extending up to 40x. The front camera gets a major upgrade with an 18 MP Center Stage sensor, the first square-shaped selfie sensor on iPhone, offering wider framing and sharper resolution.

The iPhone 17 Pro offers up to 31 hours of video playback, while the iPhone Pro Max extends to 37 hours – both about 4 hours longer than the iPhone 16 Pro series. The devices can be charged up to 50% in 20 minutes with a 40W USB Type-C adapter, while also supporting Wireless charging MagSafe and Qi2 at up to 25W.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.3-inch/6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 120 Hz ProMotion, 3,000 nits peak brightness, Titanium + aerospace aluminum, Ceramic Shield 2, IP68 dust and water-resistant rating

Apple iOS 26 CPU & GPU: Apple A19 Pro 6-core CPU + 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators

Apple iOS 26 CPU & GPU: Apple A19 Pro 6-core CPU + 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators

Apple A19 Pro 6-core CPU + 6-core GPU with Neural Accelerators Storage: 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB (Pro & Max), 2 TB (Pro Max only)

256 GB/512 GB/1 TB (Pro & Max), 2 TB (Pro Max only) Main Camera: Triple Cameras (48 MP OIS main + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro + 48 MP telephoto 8x OIS), 8x optical zoom, 4K Dolby Vision video recording

Triple Cameras (48 MP OIS main + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro + 48 MP telephoto 8x OIS), 8x optical zoom, 4K Dolby Vision video recording Selfie Camera: 18 MP Center Stage sensor

18 MP Center Stage sensor Connectivity: N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, 5G, dual-frequency GPS, UWB 2

N1 wireless chip with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread, 5G, dual-frequency GPS, UWB 2 Battery & Charging: Up to 31 hours (Pro), up to 37 hours (Pro Max), 40W fast charging (USB Type-C), 25W wireless charging (MagSafe/Qi2)

Up to 31 hours (Pro), up to 37 hours (Pro Max), 40W fast charging (USB Type-C), 25W wireless charging (MagSafe/Qi2) Colors: Silver, Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue

The price for the iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for 256 GB model, ₹1,54,900 for 512 GB model, and ₹1,74,900 for 1 TB model, while the price for the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900 for 256 GB model, ₹1,69,900 for 512 GB model, ₹1,89,900 for 1 TB model, and ₹2,29,900 for 2 TB model. The smartphones will be available for pre-order from 12th September 2025 at 5:30 PM IST and will go on sale from 19th September 2025 on Apple.com, Apple Store app, and retail stores.

