Acer India has introduced the Acer Connect M4 5G Mobile Wi-Fi, a rugged mobile hotspot device for users who need reliable internet on the go. One of its major highlights is the support for triple SIMs and a massive 8,000 mAh battery, promising up to 28 hours of usage. The device also functions as a power bank with USB Type-C fast charging capabilities.

Acer Connect M4: Global Connectivity with Tri-SIM Support

The Acer Connect M4 supports Nano SIM, eSIM, and vSIM, allowing seamless connectivity in over 135 countries without swapping SIM cards or configuring devices manually. With Wi-Fi 6 technology, it can connect up to 16 devices simultaneously, making it ideal for families, small teams, or frequent travelers.

It is designed for outdoor and travel use, with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a 2.4-inch touchscreen display that allows quick setup and monitoring. Powering the device is a MediaTek MT8791 octa-core SoC paired with 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 8 GB eMMC storage.

The Acer Connect M4 packs a massive 8,000 mAh battery that lasts up to 28 hours of continuous usage. The device can also be used as a power bank via its fast charging USB Type-C port.

To ensure safe browsing, it includes WPA3 encryption, firewalls, SIM lock, and built-in VPN support, along with automatic software and firmware updates. Acer has also integrated SIMO SignalScan technology, which automatically detects and connects to the strongest available network, reducing dropped connections in weak-signal areas.

The Acer Connect M4 5G comes bundled with a 20 GB data pack valid for six months. While traveling abroad, the device automatically connects to local service providers – removing the hassle of manual roaming setup or SIM swaps.

The Acer Connect M4 5G is priced at ₹19,999 and is now available on Amazon.in, Acer India’s online store, and offline retailers.

