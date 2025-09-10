realme India has announced the launch of its upcoming realme P3 Lite 5G, the latest addition to its P3 series, in India on 13th September. The smartphone brings a balance of performance, durability, and affordability, aiming to strengthen realme’s presence in the under-₹10,000 5G segment.

One of the major highlights of the device is its massive 6,000 mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging. Despite the large battery, the company claims it is the slimmest smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery in the under-₹10,000 segment, measuring 7.94mm in thickness and weighing 197 grams.

The realme P3 Lite 5G will come with IP64 dust and water resistance and Military-Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD 810H certification) for added durability. It will sport a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a 32 MP rear camera with LED flash + 8 MP selfie camera, running realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15.

More details, including its pricing and offers, will be available once the smartphone is launched on 13th September 2025. Stay tuned.