Amazon India has expanded its 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, to Mumbai, bringing ultra-fast convenience to India’s financial capital. The service was previously available only in select neighborhoods of Bengaluru and Delhi.

With Amazon Now, customers can order from a catalog of thousands of daily essentials and receive them in just 10 minutes. The selection includes:

Groceries and pantry staples

Personal care and beauty products

Electronic accessories

Pet supplies

The service is integrated within the Amazon.in app, with eligible items marked by a “10 mins” icon, making it easy for customers to identify rapid delivery options.

Samir Kumar, VP and Country Manager, Amazon India, said, “We launched Amazon Now in Bengaluru earlier this year, delivering essentials in just 10 minutes. The response has exceeded our most optimistic expectations, with daily orders growing at 25% month over month and Prime members tripling their shopping frequency after they begin using Amazon Now. Driven by this success, we’ve expanded to over 100 micro-fulfillment centers and plan to add hundreds more across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. With our robust operations infrastructure, we’re enabling faster, more convenient shopping across a vast selection as we head into the festive season – delivering essentials in minutes, groceries and over 40,000 items within hours, and millions more the same or next day.”

To support the rollout, Amazon has established over 100 micro-fulfillment centers across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. These compact, tech-enabled hubs are strategically located near residential areas to reduce delivery time.

The centers use advanced inventory systems that map product placement according to hyperlocal demand patterns, ensuring that popular items are always in stock nearby. This approach maximizes speed, efficiency, and accuracy in fulfilling orders.

Amazon confirmed that the service will gradually expand to more neighborhoods in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, with launches in additional Indian cities expected in the coming months. By the end of the year, Amazon aims to scale up its network with hundreds of new micro-fulfillment centers, strengthening its position in the competitive quick-commerce space against players like Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart.