Bharti Airtel announced that its anti-fraud initiatives have led to a 68.7% reduction in financial losses and a 14.3% drop in overall cybercrime incidents on its network. The findings were confirmed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which analyzed data between September 2024 (before the launch of Airtel’s fraud detection solution) and June 2025.

In September 2024, Airtel introduced India’s first network-based AI-powered spam detection solution, designed to alert customers in real-time about suspected spam calls and SMS. In May 2025, the company went a step further by launching the world’s first solution to detect and block malicious links across all communications on its network, integrated automatically and at no extra cost for all Airtel mobile and broadband users.

Over the past year, Airtel’s AI-driven solutions have:

Identified 48.3 billion spam calls

Blocked 3.2 lakh fraudulent links

These efforts have been recognized by the MHA-I4C as a major step in reducing cybercrime threats and improving customer safety.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are on a mission of eliminating spam and financial frauds for our customers. The impact shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) encourages us tremendously and validates our efforts. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily until our networks are free of digital spam and scam.”

He also commended the MHA I4C and DoT for their ongoing efforts in curbing cybercrime and emphasized Airtel’s commitment to working closely with authorities.