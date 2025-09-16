Reliance Jio has launched the JioFind Series, featuring JioFind and JioFind Pro, two wireless GPS trackers designed for real-time tracking of valuables, vehicles, and other movable items. These trackers provide nationwide coverage and can be monitored remotely through the JioThings app.

The JioFind works seamlessly across India, including highways and remote areas, and continues tracking even when crossing state borders. Using Jio’s number-sharing technology, the devices extend an existing Jio smartphone SIM, eliminating the need for a separate plan.

The JioFind series includes two devices – JioFind and JioFind Pro:

JioFind: Equipped with a 1,100 mAh battery, offering 3 – 4 days of backup, suitable for school bags, vehicles, and luggage with real-time smartphone tracking.

JioFind Pro: Features a powerful 10,000 mAh battery lasting up to 30 days, ensuring uninterrupted long-term tracking.

The JioFind Series is powered by the JioThings app, offering multiple smart features:

Track Movements: Attach the tracker to any item and monitor its location across India.

Voice Monitoring: Remotely listen to surroundings and record short audio clips for security.

Geofencing Alerts: Create up to 5 safe zones with notifications when the tracker enters or leaves these zones. Alerts also cover overspeeding and low battery.

The device shares the smartphone’s Jio number and data plan, supporting up to 5 JioFind devices under a single number. It is locked for Jio users and works only with the SIM included in the package.

JioFind and JioFind Pro Specifications & Features

Type: 4G GPS Tracker

Battery: 1,100 mAh (JioFind) 3 – 4 days, 10,000 mAh (JioFind Pro) up to 30 days

Charging: USB Type-A to Type-C cable (Type-C to Type-C not supported)

Voice Monitoring: Remote ambient monitoring

Mount: Magnetic (JioFind Pro only)

Compatibility: Jio network only (requires an active Jio data plan)

Weight: 41 grams (JioFind), 297 grams (JioFind Pro)

App: JioThings

JioThings Warranty: 1 year

The price for the JioFind is ₹1,499, and the JioFind Pro is ₹2,499. As a part of the launch offer, the first year is free, with an annual renewal fee of ₹599 from the second year.