Spotify free users now have greater control over how they listen. Spotify enhances the free tier with new music discovery and sharing features. Free users can explore personalized recommendations, editorial playlists, or create their own. Spotify’s recommendations improve as listeners engage more.

Spotify free users now have:

Pick & Play: Play any song directly in the app.

Search & Play: Instantly listen to tracks by searching their names.

Share & Play: Enjoy songs shared by friends or artists on social media.

Additionally, Spotify now lets users in 128 markets design custom playlist covers with images, colors, text, and graphics. Each playlist can have one saved cover at a time.

Daylist adapts playlists to moods across different times of the day and week. Free users will see their Daylists update regularly, with an option to save favorites into a new playlist.

Features like Discover Weekly and Release Radar continue to help free users stay updated on fresh tracks and artists they follow. Listening to songs shared on social media is now even more seamless.

Spotify’s lyrics feature allows users to follow along line by line while listening. Lyrics can also be shared on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

These updates have started rolling out worldwide for all Spotify free users beginning 15th September 2025.