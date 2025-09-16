Haier Appliances India has introduced limited-time pre-booking offers on its air conditioners, designed to help customers maximize savings before the upcoming GST changes.

Exclusive Pre-Booking Benefits

Pre-Booking Amount: Secure benefits with just ₹1.

Secure benefits with just ₹1. Up to 10% Cashback: Available on select payment modes.

Available on select payment modes. Easy EMI Options: Flexible payment choices for added convenience.

Flexible payment choices for added convenience. Free Installation: Offered on all Inverter Split ACs (excluding Victory Series).

Offered on all Inverter Split ACs (excluding Victory Series). 5-Year Comprehensive Warranty: Coverage includes gas charging.

Coverage includes gas charging. Booking Period: 10th September 2025 – 21st September 2025

10th September 2025 – 21st September 2025 Buying Period: 22nd September 2025 – 30th September 2025

Pre-bookings are available directly through Haier’s official website.

With GST on air conditioners reduced from 28% to 18%, Haier customers will see notable price drops across popular models. The reform is expected to make energy-efficient ACs more accessible and affordable for Indian households.

Haier stated that the pre-booking initiative will support families looking to upgrade ahead of the festive season. The company emphasized its commitment to customer-first innovation and delivering timely solutions that enhance everyday living.

According to Haier, the GST change benefits not only end consumers but also the wider manufacturing and retail ecosystem, reinforcing growth in India’s economy.

Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, “The reduction in GST rates is a timely and visionary step that will significantly enhance affordability and consumer sentiment across India. This reform not only streamlines compliance but also creates a conducive environment for sustained industry growth and long-term investment.

We commend the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for this progressive reform. It reflects a strong commitment to empowering Indian households and accelerating economic momentum.”