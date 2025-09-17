MediaTek has officially confirmed that it will unveil its next flagship mobile processor, the Dimensity 9500, at a launch event in China on 22nd September 2025. The timing is notable, as it comes just one day before Qualcomm is scheduled to announce its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at the Snapdragon Summit.

According to early reports, the Dimensity 9500 will feature a cutting-edge CPU cluster with:

1 x 4.21 GHz Travis (Arm X9 Prime)

3 x 3.50 GHz Alto (Arm X9 Prime)

4 x 2.7 GHz Gelas (Arm A7 Performance Core)

On the graphics side, it will house the ARM Mali-G1 Ultra MC12 (12-core) GPU, built on a new microarchitecture. The GPU is expected to deliver:

40% higher energy efficiency

40% better mobile ray tracing performance

Ray tracing frame rates exceeding 100 FPS

Additional features include:

16 MB L3 cache and 10 MB SLC

Support for SME instruction set

NPU 9.0 with 100 TOPS

Compatibility with 4 x LPDDR5x 10,667 Mbps RAM + 4-Lane UFS 4.1 storage

The Dimensity 9500 recently appeared in Geekbench listings, tested on an OPPO Find X9 Pro (PLG110). The results showed:

Single-Core Score: 3,393 points

3,393 points Multi-Core Score: 9,974 points

Earlier leaks also revealed that the chip scored 4 million points on AnTuTu 11 when tested in the vivo X300 Pro Satellite Edition. The vivo X300 series will reportedly be the first to debut the Dimensity 9500, with an official launch expected on 13th October 2025.

While the Dimensity 9500 will be built on TSMC’s 3nm process, MediaTek has also confirmed that its next-generation flagship, the Dimensity 9600, will adopt TSMC’s advanced 2nm process technology. TSMC’s 2nm platform introduces nanosheet transistors, promising:

1.2x higher logic density

Up to 18% performance boost at the same power

Up to 36% lower power consumption at the same performance

MediaTek expects its first 2nm chip to be commercially available by the end of 2026, positioning the Dimensity 9600 as one of the earliest processors to leverage this breakthrough.

With the Dimensity 9500 set to go head-to-head against Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the competition in the flagship SoC market is heating up. Full details will be revealed at MediaTek’s launch event on 22nd September 2025.