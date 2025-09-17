Apple’s iPhone 17 series, unveiled globally last week, has officially gone up for pre-order in India starting 12th September 2025. To drive early sales, Apple’s distribution partners and major retailers are rolling out a wide range of launch offers, including instant discounts, cashback schemes, no-cost EMI options, and attractive exchange bonuses. The new iPhones will be available in India from 19th September 2025.

Ingram Micro, one of Apple’s primary distributors in India, is offering multiple purchase benefits:

No-cost EMI plans of up to 24 months on iPhone 17 models

Exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000

₹6,000 cashback on iPhone 17 with six-month no-cost EMI

₹4,000 cashback on iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air with six-month no-cost EMI

Ingram Micro is also promoting the “iPhone for Life” program in partnership with ICICI Bank Credit Cards. Customers can pay 75% of the device’s cost over 24 months, with the option to either:

Pay the remaining 25% at the end, or

Opt for a 25% assured buyback

Offers on Other Apple Products:

Apple Watch Ultra 3: ₹3,000 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI

₹3,000 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI Apple Watch Series 11: ₹2,500 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI

₹2,500 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI Apple Watch SE 3: ₹2,000 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI

₹2,000 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI AirPods Pro 3: ₹2,000 cashback + six-month no-cost EMI (longer EMI terms with select partners)

These offers are supported by Bajaj Finance, HDB Financial, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, SBI Card, and TVS Credit.

Croma Offers

₹6,000 instant discount on iPhone 17

Six months of no-cost EMI option

Available both online and offline via Croma stores nationwide.

Vijay Sales Offers

₹6,000 instant discount on the 256 GB iPhone 17.

₹4,000 discount on 2 TB and Pro variants.

EMI plans starting at ₹4,471/month for 24 months.

₹4,000 instant discount on iPhone Air with SBI cards.

Reliance Digital Offers

Reliance Digital is offering bank deals, cashback, and no-cost EMI options across its wide retail and online network. The offers are designed to match those of leading Apple distributors, ensuring competitive pre-order incentives.